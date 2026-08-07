Sharjah property turnover jumps 62% in July

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Sharjah’s property market recorded AED7 billion in transactions during July, marking a 61.8% increase from AED4.4 billion in June as sales, mortgages and ownership registrations accelerated across the emirate.

The number of transactions rose 25.3% month on month to 9,376, while the total area covered by sales transactions reached about 27.2 million square feet. The figures extend the strong performance seen during the first half of 2026, when Sharjah recorded AED29.5 billion in property transactions.

Ownership certificate transactions accounted for the largest share of activity in July, totalling 4,049. Ownership deed transactions reached 3,356, while 1,185 initial sales contracts were registered during the month.

Mortgage activity also remained substantial, with 466 transactions valued at AED1 billion. Another 320 valuation transactions were completed, reflecting activity across both investment purchases and financing-linked property deals.

Transactions were spread across 129 areas and covered residential, commercial and industrial assets. Land activity comprised 1,347 transactions, including 895 residential plots, 381 industrial plots and 71 commercial plots.

Another 894 transactions involved subdivided units. Apartments dominated this category with 842 deals, alongside 25 parking spaces, 17 offices, nine studios and one retail unit. Transactions involving developed properties totalled 643, comprising 412 residential assets, 188 industrial properties and 43 commercial properties.

The biggest transaction of July was an AED850 million land sale in Industrial 4. The largest mortgage transaction was recorded in Al Layyeh, where a land asset secured financing valued at AED120 million.

Sales transactions alone reached 2,884 across Sharjah. Sharjah City accounted for 2,091 of those deals, reinforcing its position as the centre of transaction activity within the emirate.

Muwaileh Commercial led the city by sales volume with 442 transactions. Al Sajaa Industrial followed with 244, Hay Hoshi recorded 203 and Al Khan registered 168.

The ranking changed when measured by transaction value. Al Sajaa Industrial topped Sharjah City with AED715.4 million in property trades, while Muwaileh Commercial recorded AED516.3 million. Al Menhaz generated AED449.5 million and Al Qulai’aah reached AED365.7 million.

The figures indicate that Sharjah’s property expansion is broadening beyond its established residential districts. Industrial and mixed-use locations are attracting substantial capital, while apartment transactions continue to provide a large share of unit-level market activity.

Growth has also spread across the emirate’s Central and Eastern regions. The Central Region recorded 527 sales transactions during July, with Al Belaida accounting for 192 deals. Industrial 4 generated the region’s highest trading value at AED908.8 million, heavily influenced by the month’s AED850 million land transaction.

Khor Fakkan registered 206 sales transactions. Al Mudeifi accounted for 159 of them and generated AED218.2 million in trading value.

Kalba recorded 58 transactions, with Commercial Sour Kalba leading activity through 21 deals worth AED5.6 million. Dibba Al Hisn registered two transactions, while Hay Al Seeh produced the highest trading value there at AED1.2 million.

July’s surge follows an already strong first half. Sharjah recorded 59,460 property transactions during the first six months of 2026, up 23.7% from a year earlier, while their value increased 9.3% to AED29.5 billion.

Sales transactions of different types totalled 16,426 during the January-June period, covering about 85 million square feet. Residential properties accounted for 13,501 sales, or 82.2% of the total, while industrial assets represented 1,969 transactions and commercial properties 937.

The emirate has also widened its investor base following changes that expanded property ownership opportunities for non-UAE nationals in approved developments. Investors from 121 nationalities participated in Sharjah’s property market during the first half of the year.