HiDream.ai Raises RMB 1.5 Billion Series C to Advance Native Omni-modal World Models

The round brings HiDream.ai’s total financing over the past three months to more than RMB 2.1 billion and marks its entry into unicorn status

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 July 2026 – HiDream.ai, a global large-model AI technology company, has announced the completion of a RMB 1.5 billion Series C financing round. The round was co-led by the National Social Security Fund Sichuan Revitalization Sci-Tech Innovation Fund, ICBC Capital, Hongyi Asset Management and Dunhong Capital.

The screenshot of this leaderboard was taken on June 22, 2026.

New investors including Xiamen ITG Capital, Shanghai Film New Vision Fund, Hubei Yangtze River Industry Investment Group, Huace Film & TV, Hangyuan Capital, Chuangyunhai Capital, Huafu Investment, Yuhang Financial Holding, Bank of Communications Capital and Wakamatsu Fund also participated. Existing shareholders including Hefei Industrial Investment, Fortune Capital, Kingpo Investment, Jinhua Capital, Zhongzhe Capital and Caixin Capital continued to back the company.

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The round brings together national-level long-term capital, regional government-backed investment platforms, industry investors and venture capital firms. HiDream.ai said the funding will support its development of native omni-modal world models and the expansion of its product and commercial ecosystem.

The Series C follows two earlier rounds completed within the past three months, bringing HiDream.ai’s total financing during the period to more than RMB 2.1 billion. With the latest round, the company has entered unicorn status.

“Forward-looking judgment on AI technology and continued innovation in large-model architecture have always been core to HiDream.ai’s growth,” said Mei Tao, founder and CEO of HiDream.ai. “We believe the evolution from multimodal AI to native omni-modal world models is an essential path toward AGI. With this funding, we will continue building the foundation for native omni-modal world models and work with global developers and partners to expand the boundaries of intelligence.”

Long-term Capital Backs HiDream.ai’s AI Roadmap

The round includes national-level long-term capital, technology-focused financial investors and multiple regional government-backed investment platforms.

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The participation of the National Social Security Fund Sichuan Revitalization Sci-Tech Innovation Fund as a co-lead investor reflects growing institutional support for foundational AI technologies and critical AI infrastructure.

Regional investment platforms including Hefei Industrial Investment, Xiamen ITG Capital, Yuhang Financial Holding and Hubei Yangtze River Industry Investment Group also participated or increased their exposure, providing support across capital, industrial resources and application scenarios.

Existing shareholder Hefei Industrial Investment has backed HiDream.ai across three consecutive rounds, underscoring long-term confidence in the company and its alignment with Hefei’s strategy to develop a hard-tech and AI innovation hub.

HiDream.ai said support from long-term institutional capital and regional government-backed investors will help provide full-cycle backing for model research, product development and industrial deployment.

Industry Investors Deepen Content and Entertainment Partnerships

The Series C round also introduced leading film and entertainment industry investors, including Shanghai Film New Vision Fund and Huace Film & TV.

HiDream.ai said these partnerships will expand its access to film and entertainment resources, production scenarios and high-quality content data, supporting innovation in AI-native content production.

The company has been working with Shanghai Film Co., Ltd. on next-generation content production, cinema scenario upgrades, AI-powered cross-screen marketing, and AI-enabled large-screen production standards and workflows.

HiDream.ai also plans to collaborate with Huace Film & TV on AI agent-assisted content creation, corpus co-development, premium content co-production and full-chain IP development.

Together with earlier cooperation with Hubei Yangtze River Film Group, the addition of Shanghai Film New Vision Fund and Huace Film & TV further expands HiDream.ai’s role in China’s film and entertainment ecosystem and provides richer data and application scenarios for its video models.

From Native Omni-modal Models to World Models

HiDream.ai is among China’s earliest companies focused on multimodal generative AI. Built on its self-developed HiDream model family, the company has developed a portfolio of AI products and a global commercial network across content creation, marketing, and film and entertainment production.

Earlier this year, HiDream.ai’s native omni-modal HiDream-O1 model series, based on its original UiT, or Unified Transformer, architecture, achieved leading results on the text-to-image leaderboard of Artificial Analysis, a global independent AI model evaluation and analytics platform. The open-source version ranked first globally, while the closed-source version ranked among the global top three, positioning HiDream.ai among the leading players in visual generative AI.

At the product and commercialization level, HiDream.ai is pursuing a dual-engine strategy combining foundation models and AI agents. Built on the HiDream-O1 model series, its “1+1+3” framework includes one foundation model, one Token Hub platform for standardized model capability output, and three application areas: commercial marketing, film and entertainment production, and content creation.

At WAIC 2026, HiDream.ai introduced vivago R1, a multimodal creative agent with long-form video generation and editing capabilities. The “R” in R1 stands for long-horizon reasoning, reflecting a shift in AI-assisted creative production from generating isolated assets to planning, orchestrating and executing longer creative workflows.

HiDream.ai’s products currently serve users in more than 100 countries and regions, including over 50 million professional users and more than 40,000 enterprise customers. The company said these commercial deployments validate the practical application of its native omni-modal architecture and provide a foundation for future scale.

HiDream.ai said its long-term vision is to move from multimodal AI to omni-modal AI and ultimately world models — systems capable of understanding, reasoning about and constructing dynamic environments. The company will continue advancing both large-model technology and AI agent products, accelerating the shift of AI from a tool to an intelligent partner.

Hashtag: #HiDreamAI

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About HiDream.ai

HiDream.ai is a large-model AI technology company focused on native omni-modal intelligence and world-model development. Built on its self-developed HiDream model family, the company develops foundation models, AI agent products and AI applications across commercial marketing, film and entertainment production, and content creation.HiDream.ai’s products serve users in more than 100 countries and regions, including over 50 million professional users and more than 40,000 enterprise customers.