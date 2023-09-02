In Ghosi By-Poll In Uttar Pradesh, INDIA Is Fighting Its First Battle Against NDA

By Pradeep Kapoor

LUCKNOW: The entire country is watching the first electoral battle between NDA and the just formed INDIA being fought in Ghosi assembly by-election in Uttar Pradesh. This is direct fight between BJP candidate Dara Singh Chauhan who belongs to OBC and supported by NDA factions and Sudhkar Singh of Samajwadi Party enjoying the support of Congress, left parties and other members of INDIA.

The by-election is taking place as sitting MLA of Samajwadi Party Dara Singh Chauhan quit the party and seat to join BJP. Dara Singh Chauhan had earlier been MLA, minister and MP. He also had been in Congress, Samajwadi Party, BJP and BSP earlier.

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BJP leadership wants to project Dara Singh Chauhan as backward face in UP and other places during forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. Samajwadi Party candidate Sudhakar Singh has also been twice MLA and is considered to be local and easily accessible to the masses. He belongs to rajput upper caste.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP, more than 20 ministers are campaigning for Dara Singh Chouhan. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak also addressed meetings for BJP candidate.

Omprakash Rajbar, and his NDA constituent party see this election as challenge. Since Rajbhar community has tremendous influence in this area that is why Om Prakash Rajbhar has to prove his utility by mobilising support for BJP candidate.

On the other hand Samajwadi Party candidate Sudhakar Singh has the support from INDIA partners Congress, RLD, left Parties. All india People’s Front has also announced the support for SP candidate who had been twice MLA.

Samajwadi Party national President Akhilesh Yadav is leading the campaign with the help of his uncles Shivpal Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav. Samajwadi Party is playing aggressive backward card by raising the issue of caste census besides mobilising muslims and upper castes.

Samajwadi Party is concentrating on non-governance and deterioration and law and order and assault on women. The growing unemployment and inflation are also part of campaign. The plight of farmers is also being raised in election meetings.

Since BSP has not fielded any candidate the members of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes with their impressive presence in the constituency will decide the fate of the election. So NDA and INDIA are busy in winning over the support of these important segment of voters.

The outcome of Ghosi by-election will set the mood for future politics of NDA and INDIA in UP which sends 80 members in Lok Sabha. (IPA Service)

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