Iran claims strike on AWS hub in Bahrain

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has claimed that cruise missiles struck Amazon Web Services infrastructure in Bahrain, describing the facility as a key component of United States-linked digital operations in the Gulf. The scale and timing of any new damage have not been independently verified.

The IRGC said the attack destroyed what it called Amazon’s central data hub in Bahrain. Its statement presented the operation as retaliation for US military strikes on Iranian targets, including the Darkhovin nuclear power project in Khuzestan province.

Neither Amazon nor Bahraini authorities immediately confirmed that a cruise missile had directly hit an AWS site during the operation described by Tehran. The claim emerged while Bahrain and other Gulf states were responding to missile and drone threats linked to the widening confrontation between Iran and the United States.

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AWS acknowledged that its Middle East region in Bahrain remained unavailable because of damage caused by the conflict. Its service dashboard advised affected customers to restore workloads in other regions, indicating that disruption extended across multiple cloud products and was not expected to be resolved quickly.

The available updates do not establish that the outage was caused by the specific strike announced by the IRGC. AWS infrastructure in Bahrain had already sustained conflict-related damage before Tehran issued its latest statement, complicating efforts to determine whether a fresh attack occurred or whether Iran was referring to an existing operational failure.

Iranian accounts said the missiles also targeted US air-defence equipment and radar installations around Muharraq and Riffa. Bahrain hosts the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet and has become an important logistical and communications centre for American military operations across the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea and north-western Indian Ocean.

Amazon opened the AWS Middle East region in Bahrain in 2019, its first cloud region in the Middle East. The system was designed around three separate availability zones, allowing organisations to distribute applications and data across physically distinct locations while remaining within the same national jurisdiction.

The Bahrain region serves government agencies, banks, telecommunications operators, start-ups and large companies seeking lower data-transfer delays and compliance with local data-residency requirements. Disruption can therefore affect far more than Amazon’s internal operations, potentially interrupting payment services, business software, mobile applications and digital government platforms.

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Cloud providers ordinarily use redundancy to keep services operating when individual servers or buildings fail. Prolonged regional damage, however, can force customers to shift applications to facilities elsewhere, a process that may require additional technical work, regulatory approval and higher network costs. Organisations that stored essential systems in only one region face greater exposure.

The attack claim marks a further expansion of the types of infrastructure being identified as military targets. Data centres have traditionally been treated as commercial assets, but their role in government administration, artificial intelligence, intelligence analysis and military logistics has made them strategically significant during armed conflict.

Tehran has increasingly portrayed US technology companies as part of Washington’s security architecture. That approach raises questions about the protection afforded to privately operated digital infrastructure, particularly when the same cloud platforms support civilian businesses and public services alongside government customers.

Damage to cloud facilities also presents risks that differ from conventional attacks on energy or transport infrastructure. Service failures can spread across borders within seconds, while the physical location of affected customer data may be unclear to users. A disabled facility can disrupt companies operating hundreds or thousands of kilometres from the strike site.

Bahrain has strengthened civil-defence measures as hostilities have moved closer to Gulf population centres. Warning systems have been activated during suspected Iranian attacks, and authorities have urged residents to follow official instructions and avoid circulating unverified information.

The confrontation has already placed pressure on regional aviation, shipping, energy markets and telecommunications networks. Missile and drone activity has been reported across Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, while US forces have continued strikes against Iranian missile, drone, surveillance and air-defence sites.

For Amazon, the Bahrain disruption adds to the challenge of maintaining cloud availability during a conflict affecting several technology hubs. The company has directed customers towards recovery arrangements outside damaged regions, underlining the importance of geographically separated backups and tested continuity plans.