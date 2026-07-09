IVECO and PETRONAS Lubricants International Renew Long-Standing Partnership to Advance Commercial Vehicle Innovation

Exclusive Co-Development: The partnership covers the exclusive supply and co-engineering of the IVECO URANIA and IVECO TUTELA ranges – the only fluids officially recommended by IVECO

The partnership covers the and – the only fluids officially recommended by IVECO Network Support: PLI will strengthen support for IVECO’s European dealer network, driving customer value, reliability, and total cost-of-ownership (TCO) optimisation

TURIN, ITALY – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 July 2026 – IVECO, one of Europe’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, and PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) have officially renewed their long-standing strategic partnership for an additional five years. The agreement extends the partnership through 2032, reinforcing a collaboration that has driven innovation, performance, and sustainability in the commercial transport sector for more than 50 years.

PETRONAS Lubricants International and IVECO renew their strategic partnership through 2032, marking over 50 years of collaboration

The renewal ensures the continued supply and joint engineering of a comprehensive range of lubricants designed for commercial vehicles. From advanced engine oils to transmission fluids, brake fluids and coolants, PLI and IVECO will continue to formulate solutions specifically engineered to meet the demanding operational requirements of IVECO’s commercial vehicle portfolio across Europe.

A Legacy of Technical Excellence



This milestone reflects the sustained success of the co-branded IVECO URANIA engine oils and IVECO TUTELA technical fluids, developed through decades of joint R&D and a shared commitment to delivering high-performance, energy-efficient solutions that maximise vehicle uptime and extend component life. The ranges are also the only fluids recommended by IVECO.

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The partnership’s rapid pace of innovation was recently highlighted by the launch of Urania Next 0W-16. This breakthrough –the first SAE 0W-16 engine oil developed specifically for heavy-duty applications – delivers exceptional fuel efficiency, reduced CO₂ emissions, and extended oil drain intervals. Furthermore, the formulation is Euro 7 ready, supporting improved efficiency and emissions performance for IVECO’s latest generation of engines.

Domenico Nucera, Chief Quality & Operations Officer, Iveco Group, commented, “The renewal of the agreement with PETRONAS Lubricants International confirms the strength of a long-standing collaboration built on shared technical expertise and a common ambition to continuously improve performance, efficiency, and sustainability across our vehicle and powertrain portfolio. Through the co-engineering of our IVECO URANIA and IVECO TUTELA ranges, we are able to deliver solutions that maximise vehicle uptime, optimise total cost of ownership, and support our customers and dealer network with the highest standards of quality and reliability.”

Driving Dealer and Customer Value



The renewed agreement also places a strategic focus on the IVECO dealer network. Beyond providing cutting-edge products, PLI will implement targeted initiatives aimed at strengthening dealer engagement and reinforcing customer awareness of IVECO’s officially approved lubricants. These initiatives are expected to support dealer business growth across European markets, while helping customers benefit from enhanced vehicle reliability and optimised total cost-of-ownership.

Domenico Ciaglia, Group Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer of PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI), said: “This partnership renewal demonstrates what can be achieved through a long-term forward-thinking collaboration, with consistency, and a shared commitment to excellence. Through continuous product innovation, we have been able to co-develop market-leading solutions such as the Urania Next 0W-16 engine oil formulation, seamlessly integrated into IVECO’s ecosystem. This collaboration enables us to deliver greater value to the industry by combining our expertise and driving innovation together.

Looking ahead, PETRONAS Lubricants International remains fully committed to supporting the IVECO Group with forward integrated reliable, high-performance products and solutions that create lasting value for its network and customers.

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This renewed collaboration further reinforces the foundation of PLI’s broader strategic roadmap, demonstrating how technical excellence and trusted partnerships can drive sustainable, long-term value internationally.”

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI)

PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) is the global lubricants manufacturing and marketing arm of PETRONAS, Malaysia’s dynamic global energy group. Established in 2008, PLI manufactures and markets a full range of high-quality automotive and industrial lubricant products in over 100 markets internationally. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, PLI also has offices around the world including Turin, Belo Horizonte, Beijing, and Chicago. PLI is the technical resource behind PETRONAS’ partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, responsible for the design, development and delivery of the Fluid Technology Solutions™, which includes customised lubricants, fuels and transmission fluids to power the Silver Arrows.

We are a progressive energy and solutions partner, enriching lives for a sustainable future. Our commitment remains to conduct and grow our business in ways that contribute positively to society and the environment.

PLI is driving an aggressive business growth agenda as one of the leading global lubricants companies at the forefront of the industry, providing custom-made solutions for every need. For more information, please visit www.pli-petronas.com.