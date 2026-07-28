Fixing Accountability For Police Excesses On Jantar Mantar Protestors Is Now The Core Issue

By Dr. Gyan Pathak

Fixing accountability for brutality on peacefully protesting students across the country has now clearly emerged as the next big issue, with the opposition disrupting the proceedings of the Parliament of India for the 7th day (July 28, 2026) of the Monsoon session demanding accountability from the Union Minister of Home Amit Shah, and an observation of the Supreme Court of India, “There has to be completely independent probe. Whosoever committed excesses, took law in their hands should be taken to task. Probe is meaningless if no responsibility is fixed.”

In the parliament as soon as the Lok Sabha proceeding commenced on Tuesday July 28 at 11 AM, Speaker Om Birla announced that he has allocated six hours for the debate on Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, and if necessary, more time can be given. Nevertheless, Opposition was unrelenting even today on the 7th day of the Monsoon Session demanding statement and apology from the Union Minister of Home Amit Shah on brutality unleashed against peaceful student protester on July 20 during their March on the Parliament. MP’s from the opposition raised slogans and disrupted the proceeding.









The Speaker, in the meanwhile went on stating that there should not be disruption during the question hour, and requested the members to maintain decorum of the House. He said, “The discussion on the important matter will be done. Everyone has agreed, including the government and the Opposition. We will take up the Bill discussion at 2 PM.” It was, but of no avail and the Speaker had to adjourn the House till 2 PM amid disruptions and sloganeering.

Rajya Sabha also began its proceedings at 11 AM, but the members started raising the matters during question hour, Opposition MPs started raising slogan. They were demanding a discussion on the police “brutality” on students first. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan was on the Chair, who had to adjourn the House till 2PM amid massive disruption.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh had introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026 in the Lok Sabha yesterday July 27 around noon amid huge protest by opposition in the House. However, within minutes the House had to be adjourned. Opposition was demanding action against those responsible for assault on students. At 2PM, on July 27, Om Birla had announced that the House will discuss the Bill when it would resume at 5, but at 5, it had to be adjourned again. There was no question of discussion amidst din.

The Bill proposes a minimum sentence of seven years for organized paper leaks accused and a fine upto Rs10 crore, and for unfair means 5 to 10 years of imprisonment and also a fine of up to Rs50 lakh. Congress MP Manish Tewari has said yesterday, “We had given notice opposing this Bill because this Bill is a ‘band-aid’. If the government were serious, it would have brought a detailed Bill to meet challenges in the education system. This is just to pacify the youth.”

Today, CPI(M) MP John Brittas alleged, “The entire government is a symbol of corruption. Why do you want to limit it to Dharmendra Pradhan? There are many issues like Ayodhya, the brutal assault on the students on the streets of Delhi, ethanol, many issues have to come to the floor of the House…it’s unfortunate that the government gave an undertaking to the agitating students that all the cases would be withdrawn. Now, using many ploys, new cases are being filed.”

MP from Bihar Pappu Yadav protested against brutality on protesting students with a symbolic bandage on his head, on which was written “Justice”. “They are beating people with batons. They are using here what was once used in Kashmir. Can’t you see it? I don’t understand this. Didn’t you see what happened to Dharmendra Pradhan yesterday? The turban, which is considered one of the most respected symbols in the world, was placed on a corrupt person. Will you honour a thief with such a respected turban?”

It is worth recalling that Dharmendra Pradhan, who had to resign on CJP’s demand on July 25, was welcomed by BJP MPs in Parliament on July 26. LoP Rahul Gandhi criticized BJP for that and wrote on X, “Dharmendra Pradhan is, and will always remain, the symbol of corruption and India’s ruined education system. It is that very system that took the lives of 26 children and forced lakhs of youth onto the streets. His resignation did not come out of morality – it was forced out of fear of the youth’s rage. And today, the BJP is garlanding that same person inside Parliament. This is not an honour–it is a celebration of ruining the futures of lakhs of children. Every student in the country is watching this. And they will remember every face involved in this.”

Congress MP Pawan Khera has said, “As I mentioned, we have been raising our voices on this for several days, but the government is acting with arrogance. What is the problem with the Home Minister coming and responding to this? What is the issue with him making a statement? What is the problem with the Prime Minister apologising?”

Both the Houses resumed at 2PM. However, Rajya Sabha had to be adjourned for the day within minutes amid protest by opposition MPs. Lok Sabha began the discussion on the Bill. No PM or HM for such an important Bill, pointed out Congress MP KC Venugopal. Union Minister of States Dr. Jitendra Singh began the debate.

There in the Supreme Court, the bench comprised of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana has passed interim directions on crackdown on student across the country. The Bench said that a fair probe is needed into allegations of injuries to students and police officials and hinted at forming an SIT headed by an ex-judge.

It has passed five directions – 1. All footage of CCTV, drones, & body cameras, and logs of wireless communication and PCR must be preserved. 2. Authorities must preserve the personal information and digital data of student protesters and they should not be brought in the public domain. 3. The personal data or details of the protesters must not be published. 4. No coercive steps should be taken against students over protests, provided they have no criminal antecedents. 5. States must release all students detained/arrested over protests, if they have no criminal antecedents. The Bench also issued notices to Centre, and the states of Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala. (IPA Service)

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