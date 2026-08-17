LG deepens Gulf streaming push with stc tv

LG Electronics has integrated stc tv more deeply into its webOS television platform, giving viewers in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain direct access to the streaming service from the home screen of compatible LG Smart TVs.

The new Quick Access feature is designed to reduce the number of steps required to reach stc tv content. Viewers can enter the service directly from the webOS interface, while selected programmes, new releases, popular titles and personalised recommendations can appear on the television home screen before the application itself is opened.

The feature became available on August 17 across the three Gulf markets. LG and stc tv are also offering new stc tv subscribers using LG televisions a complimentary three-month subscription, providing access to movies, television series, sports programming and live channels during the promotional period.

The partnership reflects intensifying competition to control content discovery on connected televisions as streaming services and television manufacturers seek to reduce friction between switching on a set and starting a programme. Smart TV operating systems have increasingly evolved from simple application launchers into content platforms that recommend programmes, promote streaming services and provide direct routes to live and on-demand entertainment.

LG’s integration allows stc tv material to be surfaced within the webOS home environment rather than requiring viewers to navigate separately through an application catalogue. The experience has also been optimised for LG’s Magic Remote, combining programme discovery and navigation within the company’s broader television interface.

stc tv offers local, regional and international entertainment spanning films, drama, documentaries, children’s programming and live television. Its service also includes exclusive productions, sports and encrypted and free-to-air channels, while supporting viewing through televisions, smartphones, tablets, computers and other connected devices. Its Saudi offering advertises a catalogue exceeding 25,000 videos and provides features including programme replay, parental controls and multiscreen viewing.

The collaboration comes as Gulf households become increasingly accustomed to maintaining several streaming subscriptions simultaneously. Consumers across the GCC have access to an average of three video-on-demand services, placing the region among the world’s more heavily subscribed streaming markets. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE have also shown particularly strong interest in adding further digital entertainment subscriptions.

That behaviour is strengthening the commercial importance of smart television interfaces. The GCC smart TV market was valued at about $6.56 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $18.34 billion by 2034, representing compound annual growth of roughly 12.1 per cent. Saudi Arabia remains the region’s largest smart television market, supported by a sizeable consumer base, expanding broadband access, digital services and demand for larger screens and premium display technology.

LG has been expanding partnerships with regional entertainment providers as it seeks to make webOS more locally relevant. Earlier this year, Arabic streaming platform WATCH IT expanded its relationship with LG, including integration of its application across LG Smart TVs in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan and Egypt and plans for eight free ad-supported streaming channels.

The company has also been widening its own content distribution strategy. LG Channels, its free ad-supported streaming television service, began its Middle East and North Africa expansion through the UAE, offering live and on-demand programming covering news, entertainment, films, sport, children’s content and other genres.

webOS has powered LG televisions for more than a decade and has become an increasingly important part of the company’s strategy beyond hardware sales. The platform supports personalised home screens and recommendations, while LG is extending its software and content ecosystem across televisions, smart monitors, projectors and other environments.

For stc group, the agreement widens the visibility of its entertainment business within three important Gulf consumer markets. The group operates across digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, payments, media and entertainment, with 13 subsidiaries spanning Saudi Arabia, the wider Middle East, North Africa and Europe.