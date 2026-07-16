Microsoft executive joins Africa energy and AI talks

Microsoft energy executive Darryl Willis will speak at African Energy Week 2026 as governments and investors examine how artificial intelligence and data centres could reshape electricity development across the continent.

Willis, Microsoft’s corporate vice-president for the energy and resources industry, is expected to address the links between AI, cloud computing, power generation and grid expansion at the conference in Cape Town from October 12 to 16.

His participation places digital infrastructure alongside oil, gas, renewable energy and electricity access on the event’s investment agenda. African Energy Week will bring together government officials, energy companies, financial institutions, technology groups and project developers seeking partnerships across the continent’s energy value chain.

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Willis leads Microsoft’s global strategy for energy and resources, working with utilities, oil and gas producers, mining groups and public authorities on cloud and AI applications. He previously headed BP’s operations in Angola, giving him experience in both the technology sector and Africa’s petroleum industry.

The conference appearance comes as energy planners assess whether data centres can become anchor customers for new power projects. Large computing facilities require reliable electricity around the clock, creating demand that could support investment in generation, transmission systems and grid upgrades.

Supporters of this model argue that predictable long-term demand from data-centre operators can improve the commercial viability of new electricity projects. The facilities could help developers secure financing by providing stable customers under long-term supply agreements.

The approach also carries risks for countries where electricity networks are already constrained. About 565 million people in sub-Saharan Africa lacked access to electricity in 2023, highlighting the tension between powering advanced digital infrastructure and extending basic services to households and businesses.

Governments will therefore face pressure to ensure that new data centres do not divert limited electricity supplies, raise tariffs or delay electrification programmes. Investment structures may need to require technology companies to finance additional generation capacity rather than depend solely on existing grids.

Africa’s data-centre industry remains small compared with markets in North America, Europe and Asia, but demand is rising quickly. Installed capacity of about 0.4 gigawatts could reach between 1.5 and 2.2 gigawatts by 2030, requiring an estimated $10 billion to $20 billion in construction investment.

South Africa currently hosts the continent’s largest concentration of major data centres, supported by established telecommunications links, financial services demand and access to international subsea cables. Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt and Morocco are also attracting projects as cloud adoption, digital payments and online services expand.

Microsoft operates cloud infrastructure in South Africa and has pursued partnerships across the continent in connectivity, digital skills and artificial intelligence. The company’s wider data-centre network spans more than 500 facilities in 34 countries, supported by contracts for over 40 gigawatts of renewable energy.

AI can also reduce costs within the energy industry. Oil and gas operators are using machine-learning systems to interpret seismic information, predict equipment failures and improve production. Utilities can apply AI to forecast demand, identify network faults, manage renewable generation and reduce losses.

Mining companies are adopting similar tools to monitor machinery, improve safety and optimise energy use. These applications could be especially valuable in markets where ageing infrastructure, shortages of technical staff and limited maintenance budgets affect operating performance.

The growth of AI nevertheless increases pressure on electricity systems. Global investment in data centres reached about $500 billion in 2024, nearly double the level recorded two years earlier. The concentration of large computing loads in particular locations has raised concerns about grid reliability, water consumption and emissions.

African countries could avoid some problems experienced elsewhere by linking data-centre approvals to new electricity projects, energy-efficiency requirements and transparent water-use plans. Hybrid systems combining renewable power, storage and gas-fired generation are likely to feature prominently in investment discussions.

The 2026 conference will include seven programme tracks covering upstream development, power infrastructure, finance, technology and energy markets. An AI and data-centre platform is intended to connect energy producers with technology companies, infrastructure investors and policymakers.