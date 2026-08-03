Techies Infotech establishes South African technology base

Dubai Chamber of Commerce has supported Techies Infotech’s expansion into South Africa, enabling the Dubai-headquartered technology company to establish operations in Johannesburg and Cape Town as part of a wider push into African markets.

Techies Infotech registered a local company, opened its South African head office in Johannesburg and established an engineering and technology delivery centre in Cape Town. The expansion followed the company’s participation in a Dubai Chamber of Commerce trade mission to the two cities in June.

The company plans to use the new operations to provide artificial intelligence, digital transformation, enterprise e-commerce and software engineering services to businesses across South Africa. It has also signed memorandums of understanding with local and regional organisations and appointed senior employees in the country.

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Techies Infotech said it had committed capital to strengthen its South African presence and would expand its local delivery team over the next three years. The company aims to secure enterprise clients across several industries while developing technology skills and creating employment opportunities for South Africans.

The Johannesburg headquarters will lead commercial operations, partnerships and client engagement. Its Cape Town centre will focus on engineering, technology delivery and the implementation of digital projects. The two-city model gives the company access to South Africa’s principal corporate market and one of the continent’s strongest technology ecosystems.

Dr Anurag Byala, founder and chief executive of Techies Infotech, said the chamber’s support had accelerated the company’s entry into South Africa. Meetings conducted during the roadshow helped the business identify opportunities, establish relationships with potential partners and complete its company registration within months.

The expansion forms part of Techies Infotech’s plan to build a broader pan-African business. Its South African operation will act as an anchor for possible entry into neighbouring markets, including Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Zambia. The company expects to combine local delivery capacity with expertise developed through projects in Dubai, the Gulf and other international markets.

Techies Infotech works with companies seeking to build digital commerce platforms, modernise business systems, develop software products and introduce artificial intelligence into their operations. Its expansion reflects growing demand among African enterprises for automation, cloud-based services, cybersecurity, data analytics and digital customer platforms.

South Africa offers one of Africa’s largest information and communications technology markets. Johannesburg is the country’s main financial and corporate centre, while Cape Town has developed a growing community of software companies, technology start-ups and skilled digital workers. These strengths have made the country an important entry point for international technology providers seeking wider access to southern Africa.

The expansion was facilitated through Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s New Horizons initiative, which helps companies based in Dubai enter overseas markets. Support includes market intelligence, guidance on regulatory requirements, introductions to potential business partners and organised meetings with public and private-sector organisations.

Coordination was also provided by Dubai International Chamber’s office in South Africa. Its role included helping Techies Infotech navigate company formation procedures, engage with local stakeholders and convert contacts made during the trade mission into commercial relationships.

The June mission brought Dubai companies together with businesses and institutions in Johannesburg and Cape Town. It generated 674 bilateral business meetings covering sectors such as technology, construction, food products, healthcare, logistics and professional services.

Salem AlShamsi, executive vice-president of international relations at Dubai Chambers, said the organisation was seeking to strengthen the global presence of Dubai’s business community and create new channels for trade and investment. Supporting companies abroad also contributes to Dubai’s foreign trade ambitions and helps businesses diversify beyond their domestic and regional markets.

Economic links between Dubai and South Africa have expanded sharply over the past decade. Bilateral non-oil trade has risen by about 265 per cent during that period, exceeding 17 billion dirhams. The number of South African companies registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce reached 873 by the end of March, after 45 businesses joined during the first quarter of 2026.