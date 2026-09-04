Professional Services Centre Alliance Connects Businesses Across Singapore, Indonesia and the Region

LSAF Global, in partnership with ISCA and the Professional Services (PS) Centre Alliance, brings the PS Centre ecosystem to businesses in Indonesia.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 September 2026 – A business expanding into another country may need an accountant, lawyer, tax adviser, talent specialist and local business partner before it can make its first move.

The challenge is often not finding advisers. It is knowing where to start.

LSAF Global, in partnership with the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) and the Professional Services (PS) Centre Alliance, is bringing the PS Centre ecosystem to businesses in Indonesia, connecting them with professional expertise, trusted networks and opportunities across Singapore, Indonesia and the region.

The PS Centre is a collaborative network that aims to make that easier by giving businesses a trusted starting point to find professional expertise, local market knowledge and business connections when expanding across the region.

Businesses in Indonesia can tap on the wider PS Centre network, which currently spans Hongqiao in Shanghai, Ho Chi Minh City, Nanjing and Singapore.

The network is set to grow further, with Johor, Shenzhen and Bangkok among the next locations being developed.

Together, the PS Centres and wider ecosystem are intended to create trusted business corridors across the region so that companies entering a new market do not have to start from zero.

Cross-border business is getting harder

The collaboration in Indonesia comes at a time when companies are looking overseas for growth while facing a more complicated business environment.

Tariffs and geopolitical tensions are changing where companies manufacture and source their products. Supply chains are being redesigned. AI and cyber risks are creating new business questions. Sustainability requirements are changing how companies operate and report.

Increasingly, these problems do not sit neatly within one profession.

A company may start with a tariff question only to discover that it also needs tax, legal and supply chain advice. Another may see an opportunity in Indonesia but need help finding local partners and understanding how best to enter the market.

The PS Centre ecosystem brings different forms of expertise and business networks together so companies do not have to navigate these issues alone.

The collaboration comes amid strong economic links between Singapore and Indonesia.

From Singapore to Indonesia and from Indonesia to the region

The PS Centre ecosystem is designed to work across markets.

Singapore businesses entering Indonesia can connect with local professional advisers, business networks and partners on the ground through LSAF Global and the wider PS Centre ecosystem.

Indonesian businesses looking towards Singapore can tap the Singapore PS Centre and Singapore’s professional services ecosystem.

A business looking beyond Indonesia and Singapore can tap the wider network for support in Vietnam and China. As new centres open, the network will extend into more markets.

Across its existing locations, the PS Centre network has already facilitated more than 90 business connections, supported 100 companies and engaged over 700 businesses and professionals.

The ambition goes beyond opening centres in different cities.

It is to build a connected ecosystem and trusted business corridors that connect opportunities in one market with trusted expertise and networks in another.

Helping businesses solve cross-border challenges

A key initiative being expanded across the PS Centre network is the Business Growth Clinic.

Its premise is simple.

Businesses do not always know which professional they need. They simply know they have a problem to solve.

A manufacturer may produce different parts of the same product across several countries and need help understanding how changing tariffs affect its business.

A professional services firm may want to access talent in another market but is unsure how to structure its operations.

Another business may be looking for an overseas partner, considering an acquisition or trying to understand how geopolitical changes could affect where it invests next.

Instead of figuring out which adviser to approach first, businesses can bring their problem to the Business Growth Clinic.

Depending on the issue, accountants, lawyers, tax specialists, valuers, consultants and other professionals can come together to understand the problem and connect the business with the expertise it needs.

Businesses in Indonesia will also be able to tap the Business Growth Clinic through the PS Centre ecosystem. A Singapore company facing a business issue in Vietnam can tap expertise through the Ho Chi Minh City PS Centre. An Indonesian business looking to establish operations in Singapore can connect with professionals through the Singapore PS Centre. A business exploring China can access support through Hongqiao.

As the PS Centre network expands, the reach of the Business Growth Clinic will expand with it.

Mr Lee Boon Teck, President of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA), said: “Businesses do not always know which professional they need. They simply know they have a problem to solve. The strength of the PS Centre lies in the network we are building together: connecting businesses with professional expertise, trusted networks and opportunities across markets. The PS Centre Alliance can help businesses in Singapore and Indonesia make the connections they need to grow across the region.”

Connecting businesses with professional expertise

The initiative is led by the PS Centre Alliance, comprising the Association of Small & Medium Enterprises, Institute of Valuers & Appraisers Singapore, Singapore Business Federation, Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Singapore Manufacturing Federation, Tax Academy of Singapore, The Law Society of Singapore and ISCA.

The Alliance brings together organisations representing both sides of the equation: businesses looking for opportunities and professional services firms with the expertise to help them pursue those opportunities.

In Indonesia, this gathering of the PS Centre Alliance partners to build relationships with local business and professional organisations, including the Indonesian Employers Association (APINDO), Singapore Chamber of Commerce Indonesia, The Indonesia Capital Market Institute (TICMI) and Kongres Advokat Indonesia (KAI).

These relationships will help connect businesses with people who understand the local market while linking them to the wider PS Centre network.

Building sustainability capabilities in Indonesia

ISCA and Universitas Sahid (USAHID) will enter a three-year collaboration to strengthen sustainability capabilities in Indonesia.

The collaboration will facilitate access to the ISCA Sustainability Professional Certification for eligible USAHID students, faculty members, alumni and other participants. It will also support learning and knowledge sharing in sustainability reporting and related areas.

The collaboration aims to connect academic learning with professional practice and build a stronger pool of professionals who can support businesses as sustainability requirements evolve.

Prof. Dr. Ir. Giyatmi, M.Si., Rector of Universitas Sahid, said: “Bringing the Professional Services Centre ecosystem to businesses in Indonesia represents an important step in strengthening collaboration between Indonesia and Singapore’s professional and business communities. We believe the ecosystem can serve as a valuable platform for knowledge exchange, professional development, and stronger connections between academia and industry. Universitas Sahid is pleased to support this initiative and looks forward to contributing to the development of future-ready professionals who can support sustainable and regional economic growth.”

The collaboration in Indonesia marks another step in building a regional network where businesses, professional services firms and local partners can connect across markets.

As businesses increasingly look beyond their home markets for growth, the aim is simple: when a business sees an opportunity across borders, it should not have to start from zero.

For additional quotes from PS Centre Alliance partners, please refer to the attached Annex.

ANNEX

Ms Hamidah Aidillah, Vice President, Association of Small & Medium Enterprises, said: “For Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) looking to grow overseas, finding the right connections and trusted support in a new market can be challenging. Through the PS Centre Alliance’s collaboration in Indonesia, businesses can gain access to professional expertise and local networks, helping Singapore SMEs better navigate the Indonesian market and pursue opportunities for growth across the region. This move is also in line with ASME’s internatiolisation efforts across ASEAN. ”

Mr Lie Kok Keong, Council Chairperson, Institute of Valuers and Appraisers Singapore, said: “Bringing the PS Centre ecosystem to businesses in Indonesia creates meaningful new opportunities for Chartered Valuers and Appraiser (CVA) holders to connect with a wider network of professionals in Indonesia through fostering knowledge exchange and capacity building. We encourage CVA holders to leverage on the wider network to build ties with their Indonesian counterparts to grow and create opportunities together.”

Mr Mark Lee, Chairman of Singapore Business Federation, said: “Businesses today need to remain agile and diversify their markets to build long-term resilience. Indonesia’s long term growth prospects and close ties with Singapore offer significant opportunities for our companies. By bringing PS Centre Jakarta and SEC@Jakarta together, we can make it easier for businesses to access our collective networks, advisory expertise and facilitation support, and help them turn these opportunities into meaningful partnerships and growth.”

Mr Ernie Koh, Council Member, Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCCI), said: “Indonesia is an important market for many Singapore businesses seeking to expand their regional presence. Through the PS Centre Alliance’s collaboration in Indonesia, enterprises can access trusted professional support and local networks, helping them better navigate the market and build the connections needed for cross-border growth.”

Mr Wayne Yap, Chief Executive Officer of the Singapore Manufacturing Federation, said: “Professional services firms are important partners in helping manufacturers understand new markets, manage business requirements and expand with confidence. Through the PS Centre ecosystem, businesses will bring together professional expertise, industry networks and local market connections to support manufacturers and other businesses pursuing opportunities in Indonesia and across the region.”

Mr Dennis Lui, Chief Executive Officer, Tax Academy of Singapore, said: “Tax is not a footnote to cross-border investment – It can determine whether opportunity becomes reality. Tax Academy of Singapore sits at the intersection of government, industry, and academia, enabling us to translate policy into practical capability and connect the people who make investment happen. Through the PS Centre Alliance’s collaboration in Indonesia, we want to bring that strength to the Singapore-Indonesia corridor – helping businesses move from opportunity to execution.”

Ms Peggy Yee, Treasurer and Council Member of The Law Society of Singapore said: “With more businesses expanding across borders and industries, the ability to navigate legal and regulatory complexities will become a critical skill for both businesses and firms. Bringing the PS Centre ecosystem to businesses in Indonesia will further provide valuable and trusted support for enterprises in the region, ensuring access to trusted legal expertise along with other professional services.”

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About the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA)

The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) is the national accountancy body of Singapore. Established in 1963, ISCA administers the Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification programme and is the designated entity by the Singapore Ministry of Finance to confer the Chartered Accountant of Singapore [CA (Singapore)] designation.

ISCA supports over 46,000 members across industries in Singapore and globally, with members in more than 40 countries. With a growing international presence, ISCA has 12 overseas chapters, 7 offices across 10 countries and a network of over 150 strategic partners, strengthening professional connections and opportunities across borders. ISCA is also a member of Chartered Accountants Worldwide, a global network representing more than 1.8 million Chartered Accountants and students across over 190 countries.

ISCA advances professional development and lifelong learning through ISCA Academy, its training arm and drives community impact through ISCA Cares, its charity arm.

For more information, visit www.isca.org.sg.