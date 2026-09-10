PSG rout Slovan in Champions League opener

Paris Saint-Germain began their Champions League title defence with a 6-1 victory over Slovan Bratislava at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, powered by a Ferran Torres hat-trick and two goals from Ousmane Dembélé.

The French side, seeking a third successive European crown, took control before the interval and never allowed the Slovak champions to settle. Dembélé struck twice inside six first-half minutes before Torres scored his first of the night, giving PSG a 3-0 lead by half-time.

Torres added two more after the restart to complete his hat-trick on his first Champions League appearance for Paris. Suleiman Camara pulled one back for Slovan moments later, but Fabián Ruiz restored the five-goal margin late on as the holders completed an emphatic opening-night win.

Dembélé opened the scoring in the 17th minute, reacting after Nuno Mendes had hit the woodwork. The France forward doubled the advantage six minutes later with a glancing header, putting the home side firmly in command.

Torres made it 3-0 in the 31st minute after being supplied by Dembélé, and the Spain forward struck again two minutes into the second half following work from Maghnes Akliouche. His third arrived in the 57th minute from close range after a corner, securing the match ball and capping a decisive individual display.

Camara responded for Slovan in the 59th minute, cutting inside from the left and finding the far top corner beyond Matvey Safonov. The goal briefly interrupted Paris’s momentum but did little to alter the balance of a contest dominated by Luis Enrique’s team.

Ruiz completed the scoring in the 88th minute after Slovan failed to clear a short-corner sequence. The midfielder collected the loose ball and finished from inside the area, registering his first goal of the season in all competitions.

Paris finished with 73 per cent possession, reflecting the territorial control they maintained for long stretches. Achraf Hakimi captained the side, while Safonov started in goal behind a back line featuring Illia Zabarnyi, Willian Pacho and Mendes.

Luis Enrique also handed starts to Vitinha, Ruiz and Dro in midfield, with Akliouche joining Torres and Dembélé in attack. The coach was able to make five substitutions after the result had effectively been secured, withdrawing several senior players during the second half.

The victory provided an immediate European lift after a difficult opening to PSG’s domestic season. They entered the match without a Ligue 1 win from their first three games, having collected two points and suffered a 2-1 home defeat by Monaco before turning their attention to continental competition.

Luis Enrique had said before the Champions League opener that the results represented a poor start but argued that the team’s performances had been better than the league table suggested. PSG responded with their most convincing display of the campaign, combining high pressing with rapid attacks and sustained possession.

The result also extended Paris’s unbeaten European run at the Parc des Princes, where they had gone six Champions League matches without defeat before Slovan’s visit. The club were playing their 150th European fixture at the stadium.

For Torres, the night marked a particularly notable home introduction in Europe after his move to Paris. UEFA named the Spain international player of the match following his three-goal performance, which included finishes with both timing and movement against a Slovan defence that struggled to contain PSG’s forward line.

The scale of the win also placed PSG among the strongest starters on the opening matchday of the expanded league phase. Barcelona beat Feyenoord 5-1, while Liverpool defeated Atlético Madrid 2-1 and Arsenal won 1-0 away to Napoli. Sporting CP beat Galatasaray 3-1 and Stuttgart overcame Viking 3-1, leaving Paris with an early goal-difference advantage as the first round of fixtures continued across Europe.

The standings remain provisional until Thursday’s matches complete the competition’s opening round of games.