MyRepublic expands GAMER lineup with Dreamcore x MyRepublic RTX 5060 Ti Gaming PC and Limited Edition ASUS T1 Graphics Card Broadband Bundle

Dreamcore x MyRepublic RTX 5060 Ti Gaming PC, plus a limited-edition ASUS T1 GeForce RTX 5070 Graphics Card Broadband Bundle, bringing new gaming-focused hardware to its GAMER offering. SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 August 2026 – MyRepublic is expanding its GAMER lineup with its first co-branded collaboration –, plus a limited-edition, bringing new gaming-focused hardware to its GAMER offering.

Dreamcore x MyRepublic exclusive gaming bundle

The collaboration with Dreamcore goes beyond adding another PC to the GAMER lineup. It brings together MyRepublic and Dreamcore to create a gaming setup for gamers who value performance, combining a gaming-focused PC with MyRepublic’s GAMER broadband offering.

Dreamcore x MyRepublic RTX 5060 Ti Gaming PC

Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7500F processor and an RTX 5060 Ti graphics card, this Co-branded Gaming PC is designed to deliver 1080p gaming performance with smooth, immersive 1440p gaming across modern titles. It is positioned as an entry-level Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) for gaming and is suited for competitive games such as Counter-Strike 2, DOTA2, Valorant, and more.

The Co-branded Gaming PC is built with 16GB DDR5 6400MHz low-latency memory for responsive gameplay and smooth multitasking, alongside a 1TB Gen4 NVMe SSD with read speeds of up to 6,000MB/s for fast boot times and game loading. Completing the design is a Dreamcore LCD 360mm AIO featuring an animation with MyRepublic’s mascot, Coco, Chief Paw Officer.

The first 10 customers who sign up for the Co-branded Gaming PC Bundle will receive an MSI MAG 274F gaming monitor (worth S$219). The 27-inch monitor features a Full HD (1920×1080) Rapid IPS display, a 200Hz refresh rate, and 0.5ms response time.

Limited Edition ASUS T1 Graphics Card Broadband Bundle

Bundled with the MyRepublic GAMER 10Gbps broadband plan, the limited-edition ASUS T1 Graphics Card is a collaboration between ASUS and T1, the League of Legends World Champions. It combines ASUS’s performance and cooling technology with T1-inspired design elements, featuring silk-screened artwork of T1 players and the T1 logo on both the front and backplate. Designed for T1 fans, the graphics card is also built to fit a wide range of systems, allowing more fans to bring the limited-edition design into their existing setups.

The bundle also comes with exclusive T1 merchandise, including exclusive stickers, exclusive magnets, and the 2026 T1 Uniform Jacket.

With the addition of the Dreamcore x MyRepublic RTX 5060 Ti Gaming PC and ASUS T1 GeForce RTX 5070 Graphics Card Broadband Bundle, MyRepublic continues to develop its GAMER proposition with new gaming-focused products and collaborations. These latest launches follow the recent revamp of MyRepublic’s GAMER plans with its refresh of gaming routers in the line-up.

“Our latest collaboration with Dreamcore represents our dedication to the gaming community. We aren’t just offering broadband connectivity, we are providing high-performing gamers with the precision-engineered tools required to dominate in their favorite titles, backed by the seamless network performance they expect from MyRepublic,” said Lawrence Chan, Managing Director and Chief AI Officer, MyRepublic.

“The response to our previous RTX 5090 and 5080 builds with MyRepublic showed us what’s possible when meticulously engineered hardware and a network built for gaming come together. Every Dreamcore system is hand-assembled and stress-tested here in Singapore. With the RTX 5060 Ti, we’re bringing that same premium build quality to gamers who want serious performance without the flagship price tag, backed by the low-latency, always-ready connectivity MyRepublic’s GAMER 10Gbps delivers. This launch is about giving gamers the full package: premium craftsmanship and network performance working as one.” Shaun Tan, CEO, Dreamcore.

The Dreamcore x MyRepublic RTX5060Ti Gaming PC will be available from 21 August 2026 at 10am, while the ASUS T1 RTX 5070 Graphics Card Bundle will be available from 19 August 2026 at 10am.

For more information about MyRepublic’s GAMER offerings, visit MyRepublic’s website

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MyRepublic Broadband Pte Ltd

MyRepublic Broadband Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based telecommunications provider delivering high-speed broadband, managed services, and connectivity solutions to consumers and businesses. MyRepublic serves the SME segment with business internet plans, managed IT services, and cybersecurity solutions designed for growing companies. For more information, visit https://myrepublic.net/sg/