Nasdaq commits $100 million to Kraken parent Payward

Nasdaq has invested $100 million in Payward, the parent company of cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, extending a relationship that already spans tokenised equities and digital-market infrastructure.

The investment places one of the world’s largest exchange operators directly on Payward’s shareholder register and adds a financial dimension to a strategic partnership announced earlier this year. Payward operates Kraken alongside businesses including NinjaTrader, Breakout, xStocks and CF Benchmarks, using a shared infrastructure platform across digital assets, trading and financial services.

Financial terms beyond the $100 million investment, including the size of Nasdaq’s resulting stake, valuation attached to the transaction and whether the funding consists entirely of newly issued shares, were not immediately disclosed. Neither company had outlined any governance rights or board representation linked to the investment at the time the transaction emerged.

Nasdaq and Payward announced a partnership in March to develop infrastructure linking regulated equity markets with blockchain networks. Their project centres on an equities transformation gateway intended to allow tokenised securities to move between permissioned financial-market systems and permissionless blockchain environments, subject to applicable regulation.

Under that arrangement, Payward’s xStocks framework is intended to provide the permissionless infrastructure layer supporting Nasdaq’s planned issuer-sponsored equity tokens. Nasdaq has said its approach is designed to preserve shareholder rights, corporate actions and issuer control while allowing securities to exist in tokenised form.

The $100 million investment therefore strengthens a commercial relationship that has moved beyond a conventional technology collaboration. It also gives Nasdaq financial exposure to a company building products across crypto trading, tokenised securities, derivatives, custody, payments and institutional market infrastructure.

Payward has expanded its operations rapidly during 2026. The company has pursued acquisitions and partnerships designed to broaden Kraken from a cryptocurrency exchange into a wider financial-services platform. It completed its acquisition of Bitnomial, expanded its derivatives capabilities and agreed to acquire payments infrastructure company Reap, while continuing to develop institutional and tokenisation services.

Kraken has also widened its equities offering. Its US brokerage business provides access to thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds, while xStocks offers tokenised exposure to listed shares in eligible markets outside the United States. Payward has said xStocks operates as part of its broader infrastructure strategy rather than as a stand-alone crypto product.

Nasdaq’s decision comes as established exchanges and digital-asset companies increasingly compete and collaborate around tokenisation. Exchange operators are exploring ways to place conventional securities on distributed-ledger systems while retaining established market safeguards, including regulated trading, settlement, ownership records and investor protections.

Nasdaq has separately sought regulatory approval for trading securities in either traditional digital form or tokenised form. Its issuer-centred model differs from arrangements in which third parties create synthetic or wrapped versions of shares without direct participation from the listed company.

For Payward, the investment adds another prominent institutional relationship as it prepares its businesses for a broader role in mainstream markets. The company has positioned its infrastructure as a bridge between conventional finance and blockchain-based markets, with Kraken remaining its best-known consumer and institutional trading brand.

Payward reported strong expansion in 2025 and has continued to add products, licences and counterparties during 2026. Its platform now spans spot crypto trading, derivatives, tokenised equities, institutional execution and payments-related infrastructure across multiple jurisdictions.

The company also partnered with the London Stock Exchange this month on plans involving tokenised exposure to leading London-listed companies. The initiative envisages xStocks linked to major LSE-listed shares, with trading and distribution subject to regulatory requirements and geographic restrictions.

Nasdaq’s investment follows months of deeper operational cooperation between the two groups. Their tokenisation project is aimed at enabling regulated securities to interact with blockchain-based markets without stripping away the legal and governance characteristics attached to underlying shares.

The investment could align the companies more closely as Nasdaq develops digital-asset infrastructure intended for institutional use. Payward’s role in that effort centres on technology connecting representations of shares with blockchain networks while maintaining regulated interfaces and controls.