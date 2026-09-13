Aave v4 deposits exceed $900m as AAVE rises

Aave’s fourth-generation lending platform has crossed $900 million in deposits, giving its AAVE token fresh support as traders assess whether stronger protocol activity can help the cryptocurrency challenge the $160 level.

Aave said on September 9 that deposits in v4 had moved above $900 million, less than six months after the new architecture went live on Ethereum. Market data on Sunday showed AAVE trading around $128, up about 2 per cent over 24 hours, with a market capitalisation close to $2 billion.

The deposit milestone marks a sharp acceleration for v4. Aave Labs said at the start of September that the platform had exceeded $800 million in deposits during August and had reached a record level of active loans. Independent industry tracking has put active borrowing above $250 million, while market commentary this weekend cited about $280 million in outstanding loans.

That expansion has strengthened attention on utilisation, because rising deposits accompanied by higher borrowing suggest that additional liquidity is being put to work rather than remaining idle. Still, protocol growth does not establish a direct path for the AAVE token price, and the $160 level being discussed by traders remains a technical target rather than a forecast issued by Aave.

AAVE was changing hands near $127 to $128 on Sunday, well below $160. Moving to that level from current prices would require a gain of roughly 25 per cent. Technical traders have highlighted $120 as an important support area, while describing $160 as a resistance zone that would need to be cleared before a stronger advance could be sustained.

The protocol’s growth figures also require careful comparison because different data providers use different definitions. Aave’s own measure of v4 deposits includes total assets supplied across its deployments, while some third-party total-value-locked trackers report lower figures because they exclude borrowed assets or do not index every v4 market. That methodological difference means deposit totals and TVL figures are not directly interchangeable.

Aave v4 introduced a hub-and-spoke structure designed to pool liquidity centrally while allowing separate lending markets to operate with their own collateral types, risk controls and liquidation parameters. Assets supplied through a spoke enter a central liquidity hub and can be made available across connected markets, subject to governance-set limits.

The model has expanded steadily since its March 30 launch on Ethereum. Governance data showed deposits at about $240 million in early July, rising to roughly $346 million by early August and about $551 million by August 28. A September 4 risk review put deposits across five hubs on Ethereum and Avalanche at approximately $577 million before the protocol announced that the broader supplied-asset total had crossed $900 million days later.

Aave Labs has also widened v4 beyond Ethereum. The platform expanded to Avalanche in July, while new market structures and collateral options have continued to move through the protocol’s governance process. Separate governance proposals this month have included adding euro-denominated EUR CoinVertible to the v4 Core instance on Ethereum and extending risk coverage through the protocol’s Umbrella system.

Risk managers remain central to the expansion because rapid deposit growth can raise exposure if borrowing limits, collateral caps or liquidity conditions fail to adjust alongside demand. Governance reviews have repeatedly increased supply and borrowing capacity where utilisation approached preset thresholds, while leaving some constrained markets unchanged when underlying liquidity was considered too thin.

Aave remains one of the largest decentralised lending protocols, and v4 is still smaller than the established v3 platform. The newer system’s significance lies primarily in the speed of its adoption and in whether its shared-liquidity architecture can support growing borrowing demand without weakening risk controls.