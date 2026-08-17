Wison lands $4.04 billion ADNOC Gas contract

Wison Engineering has secured a contract worth about $4.04 billion from ADNOC Gas to build a major natural gas processing train and associated power infrastructure at Habshan in Abu Dhabi, marking the biggest engineering, procurement and construction award in the company’s history.

The core EPC contract for Phase 2 of ADNOC Gas’s Rich Gas Development project is valued at $3.9 billion. Wison will also construct a 220-kilovolt switch station, taking the overall value of its awarded scope to approximately $4.04 billion. The project strengthens Wison’s position in the Middle East energy market and places the Shanghai-based engineering group at the centre of one of ADNOC Gas’s largest expansion programmes.

The new processing train will be built at Habshan, one of the world’s largest gas-processing complexes. Wison’s work covers gas pipelines, separation and condensate stabilisation facilities, acid-gas removal units and deep natural gas liquids recovery systems alongside supporting infrastructure. The facilities are designed to process additional gas volumes while extracting higher-value liquids that can be supplied to downstream industries or sold into international markets.

Habshan already comprises five plants with 14 processing trains and capacity of about 6.1 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day. The complex receives gas from ADNOC’s onshore and offshore production operations and produces sales gas, natural gas liquids, condensate and sulphur. Its scale makes the site critical to both upstream production and the supply of energy and industrial feedstock across the UAE.

The Wison award forms part of $8.2 billion in EPC contracts approved for the second and third phases of the Rich Gas Development programme. ADNOC Gas awarded the $3.9 billion Phase 2 processing project to Wison, while Tecnimont secured a $4.3 billion contract for Phase 3. The latter will add a natural gas liquids fractionation train at Ruwais, increasing recovery of higher-value products from rich gas.

Those investments follow $5 billion committed to Phase 1 in June 2025, bringing planned expenditure on the Rich Gas Development programme to $13.2 billion. The first phase concentrates on debottlenecking and expanding processing units at Asab, Buhasa and Habshan, as well as the Das Island liquefaction facility. Wood, Petrofac and Kent were among the contractors selected for that stage.

ADNOC Gas expects the wider programme to increase processing capacity, improve operational flexibility and capture more valuable components from rising volumes of associated gas. Additional feedstock is expected as ADNOC expands upstream production and develops resources including the Bab Gas Cap and Umm Shaif Gas Cap projects. The strategy is also intended to provide more gas and petrochemical feedstock for domestic industries while increasing the volumes of liquids available for export.

The company has raised its investment plans to about $28 billion between 2026 and 2030 and is targeting a 60% increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation by 2030 compared with 2023. ADNOC Gas supplies roughly 60% of the UAE’s sales gas requirements and sells products to customers in more than 20 countries, giving the expansion programme significance beyond the Habshan complex itself.

The award also represents a major step in Wison Engineering’s push to expand its international EPC business. The company described the Habshan contract as a milestone in its ability to deliver large, technically complex oil and gas facilities for major international energy companies. Wison plans to combine its Abu Dhabi operations with its global engineering and supply-chain network during execution of the project.

ADNOC Gas is pursuing the investment programme while managing operational and geopolitical pressures. Second-quarter net income fell to $665 million, although it remained above company guidance, while disruptions to maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz affected product liftings. The company has nevertheless continued committing capital to its growth projects and expects the Rich Gas Development programme, Ruwais LNG, the Maximizing Ethane Recovery and Monetization project and the Estidama pipeline programme to form the backbone of its expansion through the end of the decade.