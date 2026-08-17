Vinfast partners with Gowa Motor Group to establish a joint venture and expand dealership network in Indonesia

Mr. Sadikin Aksa, Commissioner of Gowa Motor Group (left), and Mr. Antonio Zara, Chief Executive Officer of VinFast Southeast Asia (right), at the signing ceremony of the strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between VinFast and Gowa Motor Group.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 August 2026 – VinFast and Gowa Motor Group, an established Indonesian automotive group with experience across multiple automotive brands, today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a joint venture that will develop VinFast’s electric vehicle dealership network in Indonesia. The partnership marks an important milestone in VinFast’s strategy to expand its presence in one of Southeast Asia’s most promising EV markets, bringing VinFast’s products, services, and EV ownership experience closer to consumers across the Indonesian archipelago.

Under the MOU, VinFast and Gowa Motor Group will establish a joint venture to develop VinFast’s dealership network across Indonesia, with a target of opening at least 30 showrooms and service centers.

The partnership reflects the two companies’ shared commitment to building a long-term strategic relationship in Indonesia’s growing electric vehicle market. By partnering with VinFast, Gowa Motor Group demonstrates its confidence in VinFast’s vision, capabilities, and the long-term potential of its electric mobility ecosystem.

The new network will serve as a key pillar of VinFast’s long-term growth strategy in Indonesia, offering VinFast’s electric vehicles alongside aftersales services, maintenance, and customer care that meet the company’s global standards. The partnership will contribute to VinFast’s broader plan to expand its dealership network in Indonesia. The company currently operates more than 40 showrooms nationwide and aims to add over 150 new showrooms in the coming years.

The agreement with Gowa Motor Group reinforces VinFast’s strategy of partnering with leading local companies to expand its distribution network, improve customer access to high-quality products and services, and support Indonesia’s transition toward greener transportation.

Gowa Motor Group is an established automotive group in Indonesia with extensive experience across multiple automotive brands and vehicle segments. Its operation spans automotive distribution, dealership operations, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles, supported by a broad network and strong understanding of the local market. With its automotive expertise, operational capabilities, and market knowledge, Gowa Motor Group is expected to become a strategic partner for VinFast in expanding its distribution network, enhancing the customer ownership experience, and accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in Indonesia.

Representatives of VinFast and Gowa Motor Group at the MOU signing, marking an important step toward establishing a joint venture to expand 30 VinFast dealership showrooms across Indonesia.

Mr. Antonio Zara, Chief Executive Officer of VinFast Southeast Asia, said: “Gowa Motor Group is an established automotive group in Indonesia with extensive experience across multiple automotive brands. We believe the combination of VinFast’s product development capabilities, advanced technologies, and comprehensive EV ecosystem with Gowa Motor Group’s local market expertise, automotive network, and operational experience will provide a strong foundation for expanding VinFast’s presence in Indonesia. More importantly, this partnership will enable us to deliver an increasingly convenient, comprehensive, and high-quality EV ownership experience for Indonesian customers.“

Mr. Sadikin Aksa, Commissioner of Gowa Motor, said: “We see tremendous potential in Indonesia’s electric vehicle market and strongly believe in VinFast’s long-term vision. Our partnership not only creates new business opportunities for both companies but also reflects our shared commitment to accelerating Indonesia’s green transition. Leveraging our experience across multiple automotive brands and our established network in Indonesia, Gowa Motor Group looks forward to working alongside VinFast to bring sustainable mobility solutions and high-quality services closer to consumers across the country.“

Indonesia is one of the key pillars of VinFast’s global growth strategy. Since entering the market, VinFast has rapidly expanded its product portfolio, commenced operations at its manufacturing facility in Subang, and built a comprehensive EV ecosystem through a growing network of strategic partners, including charging infrastructure developer V-Green, all-electric ride-hailing service GSM, financial institutions, banking partners, authorized service workshop partners, and dealerships nationwide. By combining manufacturing capabilities, a comprehensive EV ecosystem, and an expanding partner network, VinFast is steadily advancing toward its goal of becoming one of the leading electric vehicle brands in Indonesia and across Southeast Asia.

Hashtag: #VinFast

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam’s largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast’s product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, e-bikes, and electric buses.

In Indonesia, VinFast is expanding its electric mobility ecosystem through a growing dealership and after-sales network, local partnerships, and its manufacturing facility in Subang, West Java, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the market.

Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.id

About Gowa Motor Group

Gowa Motor Group is an established automotive group in Indonesia with extensive experience in the automotive sector. The Group represents and operates across multiple automotive brands and vehicle segments, including passenger and commercial vehicles, supported by dealership, distribution, and customer service capabilities. With a broad network across Indonesia and a strong understanding of the local automotive market, Gowa Motor Group continues to build long-term partnerships and expand access to quality mobility products and services.