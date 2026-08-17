IHH Healthcare and Prudential Partner to Offer Policyholders More Day Surgery Care Options at Mount Elizabeth Royal Square

Partnering for better care: Mount Elizabeth Royal Square day surgery centre becomes the first IHH Healthcare facility to join Prudential’s PRUPanel Connect network

SINGAPORE– Media OutReach Newswire – 17 August 2026 – Mount Elizabeth Royal Square, a private day surgery centre, has been added to Prudential Singapore’s (“Prudential”) PRUPanel Connect panel network with effect from 1 August 2026. The empanelment was commemorated at a signing ceremony between Parkway Hospitals Singapore Pte. Ltd. and Prudential.

PRUShield Integrated Shield plan policyholders with eligible PRUExtra riders can now seek treatment at Mount Elizabeth Royal Square where they will have access to participating specialists and enjoy panel benefits.

Mount Elizabeth Royal Square is the first facility under IHH Healthcare Singapore to be included in the PRUPanel Connect network.

Dr Peter Chow, Chief Executive Officer, IHH Healthcare Singapore, said: “We are pleased to partner Prudential to bring Mount Elizabeth Royal Square into the PRUPanel Connect network. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to improving access to quality private healthcare, while giving eligible patients greater assurance and convenience when they require day surgery or endoscopy care.”

Chan San San, Chief Executive Officer, Prudential Singapore, said: “At Prudential, we want to make it easier for customers to navigate their healthcare journey with confidence. By adding Mount Elizabeth Royal Square to PRUPanel Connect, we are strengthening our panel ecosystem and giving PRUShield Extra customers more options for specialist day surgery care, supported by the benefits and assurance of our panel network.”

Opened in 2025, Mount Elizabeth Royal Square is a day surgery and endoscopy centre offering hospital-equivalent safety standards, shorter waiting times, dedicated procedure slots, and a seamless patient experience. The centre also provides bedside ultrasound services, a dedicated patient lounge, and is conveniently located right next to Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital.

Through PRUPanel Connect, eligible Prudential customers have access to value-added services when they seek treatment with participating specialists at panel healthcare institutions. These services are available to customers holding eligible PRUExtra policies, including PRUExtra Premier Care, PRUExtra Preferred Care, PRUExtra Premier, PRUExtra Premier CoPay and PRUExtra Preferred CoPay. Customers may enjoy benefits such as cashless admission with an electronic Letter of Guarantee of up to S$15,000, subject to eligibility, as well as keep renewable premiums stable for panel-approved claims.

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About IHH Healthcare Singapore

IHH Healthcare Singapore (IHH SG) is part of IHH Healthcare, a world leader in integrated care with a presence in 10 markets across the world. As Singapore’s largest private healthcare provider, IHH SG operates an integrated network of four multi-award-winning acute hospitals – Gleneagles Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital and Parkway East Hospital – where more than 1,800 accredited specialists provide quality multi-disciplinary specialist care.

IHH SG’s network extends beyond acute and tertiary care to primary, specialty care and ancillary services. Its Parkway brand includes the Parkway Shenton network of over 50 clinics island-wide, and iXchange, its managed care and employee benefits arm. Together with Parkway Cancer Centre, Parkway MediCentre, Parkway Radiology, Parkway Laboratories, Parkway Rehab and Parkway Emergency Services, IHH SG’s comprehensive range of services underpins its position as the country’s most trusted healthcare provider, known for providing quality medical care and clinical outcomes in Singapore and around the region.

For more information, visit https://www.ihhhealthcare.com/singapore/.

About Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd (Prudential Singapore)

Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd is one of the top life and health insurance companies in Singapore, serving the financial and protection needs of the country’s citizens for 95 years. As at 31 December 2025, it has S$66.3 billion funds under management. The company has an ‘AA’ Financial Strength Rating from leading credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s and delivers a suite of well-rounded product offerings in Protection, Savings and Investment through multiple distribution channels including a network of 5,400 financial representatives.

For more information, visit https://www.prudential.com.sg