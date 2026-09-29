Mubadala, Together AI forge Abu Dhabi partnership

Mubadala Investment Company and Together AI have formed a strategic partnership to explore artificial intelligence infrastructure and ecosystem opportunities in the UAE, with the US technology company establishing a local presence in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement, announced on Tuesday, will bring Together AI’s inference and research capabilities closer to customers and developers building generative AI applications across the UAE and the wider region. The partners said they would assess opportunities spanning AI infrastructure and the broader ecosystem, as demand for computing capacity and production-scale AI services accelerates.

Together AI describes its platform as an AI Native Cloud designed for building and running generative AI using open-source models. Its services cover inference, computing, model shaping and pre-training, giving developers and enterprises infrastructure for taking AI systems from experimentation into production.

The Abu Dhabi operation is intended to provide a regional base for those capabilities and deepen engagement with developers, enterprises and other participants in the UAE’s expanding AI sector. Neither Mubadala nor Together AI disclosed the financial terms of the partnership or specified the scale, location or timetable of any infrastructure investment that could emerge from the collaboration.

The partnership adds another international AI company to Abu Dhabi’s technology ecosystem as the emirate expands investment in computing infrastructure, advanced research and commercial applications. Mubadala has identified technology and artificial intelligence as important areas within its investment strategy, alongside its broader mandate to generate long-term financial returns for Abu Dhabi.

Together AI has been expanding its infrastructure footprint as demand for open-source AI models and inference capacity grows. The San Francisco-based company said earlier this year that more than one million AI engineers and researchers use its services. Its platform provides serverless and dedicated inference, GPU computing, fine-tuning and other tools intended to help organisations deploy open and customised models at scale.

The company raised $800 million in a Series C financing round in July, taking its valuation to $8.3 billion. Investors in the round included Aramco Ventures, Nvidia, Vista Equity Partners, General Catalyst, Salesforce Ventures and others. The financing was intended to accelerate the company’s expansion as it builds infrastructure for open-source artificial intelligence.

Together AI has also been pursuing large-scale infrastructure partnerships outside the United States. Last month it announced an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s HUMAIN covering AI infrastructure and cloud services, including plans for a 250-megawatt data centre in the kingdom. That arrangement links Together AI’s inference platform and customer network with locally deployed computing capacity.

Separately, Together AI agreed in August to a multi-year arrangement with IBM valued at $240 million for an Nvidia-powered AI inference cluster on IBM Cloud. The initial deployment was designed around roughly 2,000 Nvidia Blackwell B300 chips, adding capacity for customers running open-source models and large inference workloads.

Those projects illustrate the growing competition to place high-performance AI computing closer to regional users. For developers and enterprises, local infrastructure can reduce latency and can also help address requirements involving data location, operational control and regulatory compliance, depending on how individual services are configured.

Abu Dhabi has been building its own AI infrastructure and investment network through entities including Mubadala, G42 and MGX. The emirate is also home to Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and has set out plans to expand AI use across government services and the private sector.

Mubadala’s 2026 strategy has placed particular emphasis on technology-enabled investment and partnerships. Its portfolio and related Abu Dhabi ecosystem already span semiconductor manufacturing, cloud computing, data centres and specialised AI applications, giving the sovereign investor exposure to several layers of the infrastructure required for artificial intelligence.