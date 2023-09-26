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Opposition sees big loss to BJP in AIADMK walk-out

bjps ally aiadmk reiterates it will oppose uniform civil code

 BJP Tamil Nadu party chief K Annamalai said the national leadership will give a timely response about the AIADMK’s decision to walk out of the NDA alliance.

After a tumultuous relationship over the past few months, the AIADMK on Monday announced to sever ties with its ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and walked out of the NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

BJP Leader CT Ravi also spoke about the breaking of the alliance between the AIADMK and BJP. He said, “Eight months are left and what will happen in these months, we can’t say anything today. To make the party strong is the duty of every worker. Under the leadership of K Annamalai a great work of strengthening the party is being done”.

Calling Annamalai “rabble-rouser”, AIADMK leader Kovai Sathya said it is the BJP who needs AIADMK and it’s not AIADMK that needs BJP as far as Tamil Nadu is concerned.

AIADMK Spokesperson Sasirekha said this is “the happiest moment for AIADMK”. She also added that the resolution was taken after the opinion of the members.

Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that AIADMK’s decision to quit NDA will be a big loss to the BJP.

“If you look at South India, then you would see that a major ally of NDA has quit the alliance. I think this will be a big loss to BJP,” he said.

Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur said that the AIADMK’s move indicates that the ‘BJP’s days are numbered’.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi alleged that BJP doesn’t respect its allies and this is a good step by the AIADMK.

With inputs from News18

The post Opposition sees big loss to BJP in AIADMK walk-out first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

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