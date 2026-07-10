Palm Monorail restores service across Palm Jumeirah

Dubai’s Palm Monorail has resumed operations after a six-month maintenance shutdown, restoring the only public transport service running along Palm Jumeirah.

The reopening reconnects Palm Gateway with Al Ittihad Park, Palm Jumeirah Mall and Atlantis Aquaventure, giving residents, hotel guests and tourists an alternative to taxis and private vehicles. Passengers can again purchase tickets online or from customer service desks at the stations.

The 5.5-kilometre elevated line offers panoramic views across the artificial island, the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s coastline. A journey between Palm Gateway and Atlantis Aquaventure takes about nine minutes, making the service both a transport link and a popular visitor attraction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Services had been suspended in January to allow station maintenance work. The operator initially described the interruption as temporary but did not set a reopening date, leaving travellers dependent on taxis and road transport for journeys across the island.

Hala Taxi services were promoted as an alternative during the shutdown. The closure placed additional pressure on roads serving Palm Jumeirah, where hotels, residential towers, beaches, restaurants, retail centres and entertainment venues generate heavy passenger movement throughout the week.

The restored timetable applies seven days a week. Trains depart at intervals of about 15 minutes. The first service from Palm Gateway is scheduled for 9am, while the last train leaves at 9.45pm. Services from Atlantis begin at 9.15am and continue until 10pm.

Ticket prices start at Dh5 for a single journey and Dh10 for a return trip, depending on the stations selected. The Dh10 one-way and Dh15 return fares commonly associated with the full Gateway-to-Atlantis journey remain among the options available to passengers travelling across the principal section of the route.

Palm Gateway, located at the entrance to the island, provides more than 1,600 parking spaces. Travellers using the monorail can receive three hours of free parking after validating their tickets, with hourly charges applying beyond that period.

The station can also be reached from the Palm Jumeirah stop on the Dubai Tram. Passengers cross a pedestrian bridge to transfer between the tram and the monorail, although the two services use separate ticketing systems and the Nol card is not generally used for monorail journeys.

Al Ittihad Park station serves the Golden Mile area, Palm West Beach and a 3.2-kilometre running track surrounded by indigenous plants. The stop provides access to restaurants, shops and residential developments along the trunk of the Palm.

Palm Jumeirah Mall station connects passengers with the shopping centre, The Palm Tower, The View at The Palm observation deck, The St Regis Dubai and nearby hospitality destinations. The observation deck, positioned about 240 metres above the island, has become one of the area’s leading attractions.

The final stop serves Atlantis Aquaventure and the surrounding crescent. It provides direct access to the waterpark, aquarium attractions, hotels, restaurants and the Palm’s outer boardwalk.

The line opened in April 2009 as the Middle East’s first monorail. It was designed to move passengers between the mainland and major destinations on Palm Jumeirah while limiting dependence on cars within the development.

Expansion over the years added Al Ittihad Park and the mall station, improving access for residents as well as visitors. A station serving The Pointe previously operated on a separate branch but closed in 2023 following redevelopment plans for the waterfront destination.

The monorail is privately operated rather than forming part of the Roads and Transport Authority’s integrated Metro, tram and bus network. Its role has nevertheless grown as Palm Jumeirah has expanded into a densely developed residential and tourism district.

The reopening comes during Dubai’s summer tourism season, when indoor attractions, hotels and waterparks remain major draws despite high daytime temperatures. Restoring the line also improves mobility for hospitality workers and residents travelling between the island’s trunk and crescent.