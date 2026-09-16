Fuel-price protests widen as oil stays above $100

Protests over surging fuel costs widened across several countries on Wednesday as crude oil remained above $100 a barrel, pushing diesel and petrol prices higher and forcing governments to confront growing public anger over the economic fallout from the Middle East conflict.

French fishermen blocked the Frontignan fuel depot near Sète, a day after a similar action at Fos-sur-Mer near Marseille, demanding relief from fuel costs and deteriorating operating conditions. Police intervened at Frontignan, while official data showed about 9 per cent of French filling stations reporting shortages of at least one fuel, with higher rates in parts of Pays de la Loire and Occitanie.

France’s average price for unleaded 95-E10 had climbed to almost €2.11 a litre by the start of the week, while diesel averaged about €2.29, according to government figures. The increases have been driven by a sharp rise in international crude and refined-product prices as conflict disrupts supply routes through the Gulf and Red Sea.

Syria has faced some of the most extensive unrest. Demonstrations continued across several provinces after the government raised diesel prices by 40 per cent, from 125 to 175 Syrian pounds a litre, and increased petrol prices by about 26 to 28 per cent on September 13. Protesters have burned tyres, blocked highways and impeded oil tanker traffic.

The demonstrations have spread to cities and towns including Aleppo, Hama, Idlib and Qamishli. Syria’s Energy Ministry has said the increases reflect unusually high global procurement costs, the country’s dependence on imported fuel and maintenance at the Baniyas refinery. The changes followed another smaller rise earlier in September.

Economic pressure in Syria is especially acute because household incomes remain weak and fuel costs feed quickly into transport, food and electricity prices. The latest demonstrations are among the broadest protests against the authorities since the fall of Bashar Al Assad in December 2024.

Guatemala has also faced road blockades over fuel costs. Security authorities said they cleared 34 blockades nationwide after demonstrations disrupted major routes, including 20 in the central district. The protests followed a steep rise in pump prices that prompted Congress to approve temporary price support.

Guatemala’s Congress passed Decree 21-2026 on September 8, setting reference prices of 39 quetzales a gallon for diesel and regular petrol and 41 quetzales for premium petrol through December 31. The package provides 2.5 billion quetzales in temporary support and authorises budget adjustments to finance the measure.

Official monitoring showed metropolitan self-service diesel prices rising to 46.37 quetzales a gallon on September 7 from 44.71 a week earlier. Premium petrol increased to 43.06 quetzales from 40.58, while regular petrol rose to 40.93 from 38.64.

The pressure originates in a global oil market shaken by continuing war and attacks on energy infrastructure. Brent crude fell 2.7 per cent on Wednesday to about $105.83 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate dropped 3.1 per cent to roughly $102.51, but both remained at levels high enough to sustain pressure on transport fuels.

Saudi Arabia has increased crude shipments through Oman to offset disruptions after attacks affected its East-West pipeline and the Yanbu export route. Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains heavily constrained, while disruptions to Russian refining and exports have tightened diesel availability further.

Diesel has become a particular concern because it underpins trucking, farming, fishing and industrial activity. Refining constraints and reduced exports have pushed wholesale diesel prices to record levels in parts of Europe and the United States, making it harder for governments to shield consumers without increasing subsidy costs.