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OAU expands OOH platform

OutdoorAdvertisingUAE.com (OAU), the specialist outdoor advertising and Out-of-Home (OOH) platform operated by EDS FZCO, has expanded its online resource with more detailed coverage of advertising formats, locations and campaign planning information across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE.

The expansion follows the platform’s launch as a central reference point for advertisers seeking to understand the UAE’s fragmented outdoor media landscape, where advertising opportunities are distributed across different media owners, properties, transport networks, venues and locations.

Since its launch, OAU has continued developing dedicated resources covering major outdoor advertising formats including billboards, Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH), unipoles, lamppost advertising, bridge advertising, hoardings, MUPIs, building media, airport advertising, mall media and transit advertising.

The platform has also expanded its location-based information to help advertisers understand the different advertising environments available across major roads, business districts, residential communities, tourism destinations and commercial areas.

Also published on Medium.

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