Swiss Bitcoin Pay suspends service after suspected intrusion

Swiss Bitcoin Pay has taken its servers offline after detecting what it described as likely unauthorised access to internal systems, while warning that customer contact, banking and transaction data may have been exposed.

The Switzerland-based Bitcoin payments provider disclosed the incident on September 14 and said it was investigating the intrusion and securing its infrastructure before restoring service. It has not announced a date for reopening.

Swiss Bitcoin Pay said the information potentially accessed includes customer email addresses, Bitcoin addresses, International Bank Account Numbers, transaction histories and hashed passwords. The company stressed that it had not yet established whether other information was reached, leaving the full scope of the incident under investigation.

User funds are safe, the company said, adding that any amounts owed to customers would be returned in full. It did not disclose how the suspected intruder entered its systems, how long the access may have lasted, how many accounts could be affected or whether the data identified as accessible was copied or exfiltrated.

The distinction between exposed account information and customers’ Bitcoin holdings is important because Swiss Bitcoin Pay operates a model designed around customer-controlled wallets. Its own documentation says Bitcoin received through the service is automatically transferred to a merchant’s designated wallet rather than being held permanently by the company.

That structure can reduce direct custody risk, but the suspected exposure still creates security concerns for affected users. Email addresses, Bitcoin addresses, IBANs and transaction records can provide attackers with information that may be useful for targeted phishing, impersonation or other social-engineering attempts. Hashed passwords are not stored as readable plaintext, although their resilience depends on the hashing method, password strength and whether other protective measures were applied.

Swiss Bitcoin Pay has not publicly identified the method used in the suspected compromise or said whether the incident involved stolen credentials, a vulnerable application, compromised infrastructure or another route. It has also not said whether law-enforcement authorities, Switzerland’s data-protection authorities or financial-sector supervisors have been notified.

The company describes itself as a Swiss financial intermediary and says its service is supervised within the country’s regulatory framework. Its website lists Swiss Bitcoin Pay Sàrl as registered in Neuchâtel and says its servers and data are stored in Switzerland.

Its merchant platform allows businesses to accept Bitcoin through mobile applications, a web dashboard, e-commerce integrations and an application programming interface. Payments can be received through the Lightning Network or on the Bitcoin blockchain, with merchants able to keep Bitcoin or automatically convert some receipts into fiat currency.

The temporary shutdown therefore affects the infrastructure merchants use to create and manage payments, rather than indicating that the Bitcoin network itself has been disrupted. Swiss Bitcoin Pay has not provided a timetable for when payment processing, dashboard access or related services will resume.

Security incidents involving cryptocurrency and payments companies can carry consequences beyond the immediate technical breach because financial records can be combined with other leaked information. A Bitcoin address by itself does not necessarily identify its owner, but when linked with an email address, banking details or transaction history it can narrow the information available to someone attempting fraud or account impersonation.

Customers whose details may have been exposed face particular risks from messages that imitate company support staff or seek passwords, wallet information or payment credentials. Swiss Bitcoin Pay has not announced evidence of such follow-on abuse connected with this incident, and no verified account of stolen customer funds has been disclosed.

The company’s public notice stopped short of confirming that a completed data theft had occurred. Its wording said a malicious user had “likely” gained access and that the listed categories of information “may” have been accessed, making the event a suspected compromise while the technical investigation continues.