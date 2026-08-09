Taiwan plans sharp defence spending rise for 2027

Taiwan’s cabinet is preparing to raise defence spending by about 16 per cent in 2027, pushing total security-related expenditure above NT$1 trillion for the first time as Taipei accelerates military modernisation amid sustained pressure from Beijing.

The proposed allocation is expected to exceed NT$1.1 trillion, or roughly US$34 billion, when broader defence-related spending is included. The package is due to be unveiled on August 20 and will cover the armed forces as well as expenditure linked to the coast guard, veterans and special military programmes.

The increase would maintain Taiwan’s defence expenditure above 3 per cent of gross domestic product, extending a shift towards substantially higher military budgets under President Lai Ching-te. Taipei has been expanding funding for weapons, ammunition, drones, missile systems, naval platforms and military infrastructure as China strengthens its forces across the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan’s 2026 defence expenditure calculated under a broader methodology covering coast guard spending and military pensions stands at NT$949.5 billion, equivalent to about 3.32 per cent of GDP. The Ministry of National Defence’s own allocation is NT$806 billion, NT$161.1 billion higher than the previous year.

Lai has set a longer-term objective of raising defence expenditure to 5 per cent of GDP by 2030, arguing that Taiwan must demonstrate greater capacity to defend itself while adapting to China’s rapid military expansion. The policy also responds to pressure from Washington for Taipei to shoulder a larger share of the cost of deterring an attack.

The spending expansion comes as Taiwan conducts its annual Han Kuang exercises, which this year involve large-scale simulations of invasion, blockade, cyber disruption and attacks on critical infrastructure. About 20,000 reservists have been mobilised as the military tests decentralised command, communications under disrupted conditions and stronger integration between civilian agencies and the armed forces.

Taiwan is placing greater emphasis on asymmetric capabilities designed to make a cross-strait assault costly. Drones, mobile missile launchers, sea-denial weapons and dispersed command systems have become important elements of planning. Military exercises have also incorporated lessons from conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, where inexpensive unmanned systems have demonstrated their ability to damage far more costly military assets.

The island is developing its domestic defence industry alongside purchases from the United States. Projects include locally built submarines, missiles and unmanned systems, while American arms orders include F-16V fighters, HIMARS rocket launchers, torpedoes and stand-off weapons. Some deliveries have been delayed because of production and supply-chain constraints, although parts of the HIMARS programme have moved ahead of schedule.

Political approval remains an important hurdle. Taiwan’s opposition-controlled legislature has challenged parts of Lai’s military programme and previously reduced or delayed special defence spending proposed by the administration. Lawmakers in May approved additional defence expenditure worth about US$25 billion, substantially below the amount originally sought by the government.

Those disputes are likely to shape scrutiny of the 2027 proposal once the cabinet sends the wider government budget to parliament. The administration argues that higher expenditure is necessary because military preparedness requires long-term procurement, stockpiling and infrastructure investment rather than emergency spending after a crisis emerges.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to bring the democratically governed island under its control. Taipei rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claim. Chinese aircraft, naval vessels and coast guard ships operate regularly around Taiwan, while Beijing has repeatedly staged major exercises intended to demonstrate its ability to surround or blockade the island.

Beijing has also continued expanding its own military budget. China announced a 7 per cent increase in defence expenditure for 2026, taking officially declared spending to about US$283 billion, leaving a wide financial and numerical gap between the People’s Liberation Army and Taiwan’s forces.