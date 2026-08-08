Smriti Irani’s motherhood reflections strike emotional chord

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Former Union minister and actor Smriti Irani has triggered a wider conversation about motherhood, caregiving and parental separation after describing raising children as a deeply fulfilling process that ultimately requires parents to prepare them for independence.

A video of Irani speaking at the Mom Power Conference 2026 in Mumbai has drawn strong engagement on social media, with the clip crossing 124,000 views on X as her remarks resonated with parents confronting the emotional transition from daily caregiving to letting children build lives of their own.

Irani, 50, told the gathering at the Bombay Stock Exchange that motherhood often involves years of relentless work which can pass almost unnoticed because parents are occupied with the immediate demands of children, careers and households. She addressed working mothers in particular, describing schedules dominated by feeding children, checking homework, completing professional presentations and coping with sleepless nights.

Her remarks mixed humour with a more serious reflection on the speed at which children grow. She recalled the disorienting shift from changing nappies to dealing with teenagers capable of talking back, drawing laughter from the audience before turning to what she described as the more difficult purpose of parenting.

Irani said motherhood can be considered successful when children reach the point where they no longer depend on their mothers in the way they once did. That achievement, she suggested, also contains an unavoidable element of loss because the independence parents work to create eventually reduces their own role in a child’s daily life.

She described the experience as the “tragic beauty” of motherhood — raising someone in order to let them go. Parents, she said, can spend a substantial part of their lives building the confidence and independence of their children before finding themselves left mainly with photographs, memories and occasional messages once those children establish careers and families.

The remarks attracted a notable response from Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, who said Irani’s comments had moved men as well as women in the audience. Drawing on memories of his late mother, Mahindra said the support she provided during difficult periods continued to give him strength and argued that children do not necessarily forget the sacrifices of their parents after becoming independent.

Mahindra’s intervention introduced another dimension to the discussion. While Irani focused on the emotional cost of successful parenting, his response emphasised that physical distance or reduced dependence does not automatically diminish gratitude. He expressed confidence that Irani’s son would recognise the perseverance and unconditional affection behind his upbringing.

Irani also connected motherhood with a broader debate about the economic value of unpaid care. She questioned whether a monetary figure could adequately capture years spent caring for children, supporting their education, managing households and balancing professional responsibilities.

The subject formed part of the wider theme of the fifth annual Mom Power Conference, held on July 31. The Mumbai gathering brought together entrepreneurs, business leaders, policymakers, investors, educators and professionals to discuss what organisers call the “motherhood economy” — the relationship between caregiving, employment, leadership and women’s economic participation.

Irani argued that the emotional qualities often associated with women should not automatically be treated as weaknesses in professional or entrepreneurial settings. She linked emotional commitment with persistence, responsibility and resilience, suggesting that the same qualities involved in raising children can influence how women build businesses or manage professional challenges.

The discussion reflects a growing corporate and policy focus on the economic implications of caregiving. Companies are increasingly examining parental leave, flexible working, childcare support and return-to-work programmes as they attempt to retain experienced employees after childbirth. Career interruptions linked to caregiving continue to affect women’s workforce participation and advancement in many sectors.

Irani’s own public career has combined television, politics and family life. She rose to national prominence playing Tulsi Virani in the television series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi before entering politics and later holding several Union Cabinet portfolios, including women and child development. She lost the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 general election and subsequently returned more visibly to television.

She is now reprising the role of Tulsi in the revived Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, marking a return to the character that established her as one of television’s most recognisable performers.