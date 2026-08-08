UAE and Russia deepen coordination on Gulf stability

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation while calling for intensified diplomatic efforts to ease tensions across the Middle East.

The two leaders held a telephone conversation on Friday, reviewing cooperation under the UAE-Russia strategic partnership and reaffirming their commitment to expanding ties in areas of mutual interest. Their discussions also covered regional and international developments, with particular attention to security and stability in the Gulf.

Sheikh Mohamed and Putin stressed the importance of advancing diplomatic efforts capable of producing agreements that take into account the legitimate interests of regional states. The conversation came as governments across the Gulf seek durable arrangements to protect maritime traffic, energy infrastructure and economic activity following months of confrontation involving Iran and the United States.

The UAE has consistently advocated dialogue as the principal means of resolving regional disputes, while pressing for respect for state sovereignty and international law. Abu Dhabi has also sought arrangements that safeguard freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway carrying a substantial share of globally traded oil and liquefied natural gas.

Security around the Gulf has become an increasingly important economic issue after attacks and military activity disrupted shipping and raised concerns over energy supplies. The developments have sharpened diplomatic efforts involving Gulf governments, Washington, Tehran and other international powers to establish mechanisms capable of reducing the risk of another escalation.

Russia has maintained close relations with Iran while also cultivating broad political and economic partnerships across the Gulf. Moscow’s ability to communicate with governments on opposing sides of regional disputes has given its diplomacy an added dimension as negotiations focus on security guarantees and maritime arrangements.

The UAE, meanwhile, has pursued a foreign policy centred on diversified partnerships and dialogue with competing global powers. Its relations with Russia have expanded considerably during the past several years despite Western sanctions imposed on Moscow following the start of the Ukraine war in 2022.

Economic ties form an important part of that relationship. The UAE is Russia’s largest trading partner in the Arab world, with bilateral commerce increasing nearly sixfold over five years. Cooperation has broadened beyond energy into investment, technology, agriculture, space, financial services and logistics.

The relationship is underpinned by a strategic partnership declaration signed in 2018 and a growing network of bilateral agreements. The two governments have also developed arrangements covering taxation, services and investment, alongside cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy and space exploration.

Sheikh Mohamed travelled to Moscow in January for talks with Putin at the Kremlin, where the presidents identified trade, investment, technology, energy and space as priority sectors. Their discussions also covered conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, underscoring the increasingly political character of a relationship once dominated by commercial interests.

The UAE has maintained channels with both Russia and Ukraine and has emerged as an important intermediary in humanitarian negotiations between the two countries. Its mediation efforts have facilitated 25 prisoner exchanges involving 7,791 captives as of late June.

Putin thanked the UAE leadership during Friday’s conversation for its continued role in facilitating prisoner and detainee exchanges. The humanitarian diplomacy has enabled Abu Dhabi to retain working relations with Moscow and Kyiv while supporting broader international attempts to establish conditions for negotiations.

The UAE’s intermediary role also complements its diplomatic involvement in Middle East conflicts. Abu Dhabi has repeatedly backed negotiated settlements and warned that prolonged instability threatens shipping, energy security, investment and global supply chains.

For Russia, stronger relations with the UAE provide an important economic and diplomatic link with the Gulf and wider Arab world. Moscow has sought to deepen engagement with regional governments as its political and commercial ties with Europe have contracted under sanctions and wartime restrictions.

Energy coordination remains another significant element. Russia and the UAE are influential members of the OPEC+ alliance, where production policy requires continued consultation among major oil exporters at a time of volatile prices and uncertain demand.