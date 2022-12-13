Tia Lee unveils music video for her new song “GOODBYE PRINCESS” produced by Grammy-winning producer Swizz Beatz

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 13 December 2022 – Tia Lee Yu Fen unveiled the music video for her new single “GOODBYE PRINCESS“ , which has garnered record-breaking attention in its own right, following hot on the heels of her six-episode pre-release animation series – which racked up over 100 million views in its own right. The new music video’s success further cements Tia’s status as a global C-Pop star and one of the influential artists right now. It also goes down in history as the first-ever Chinese song produced by Grammy winning producer Swizz Beatz.

The theme of Tia’s new song is one of empowering to look beyond the role that society defines for them, and seeking either the courage or the help to create a better future. It reflects Tia’s own journey in the entertainment industry, which at times was bruising, despite the many highs she has achieved so far.

Speaking on the ambitions of the new song and the message behind it, Tia Lee said: “I hope that “Goodbye Princess” can be a rallying call for women to embrace their inner strength and support each other in realising their own truth.”

“Goodbye Princess” was produced by Grammy award winning producer Swizz Beatz, who is best known for his work with global music icons like Madonna, Britney Spears, and Justin Bieber. The new song grants Tia Lee another record, as she becomes the first C-pop star to work with the legendary producer.

In addition to working with Swizz Beatz, Tia also collaborated with Los Angeles-based studio Actual Objects for the song’s music video. The multi-disciplinary studio and its creative team has long attracted international brands and artists with their stunning portfolio of work, including projects for The North Face, Nike and Travis Scott.

Set in a hyper pop fantasy world, the music video charts the metamorphosis of a heroine who transforms from an idealised princess like figure living a sheltered life, into a more authentic and braver persona – ready to take on the world. The success of “Goodbye Princess” sends a strong and message to fans around the world who also bear the brunt of society’s judgment. Opening up her deepest emotions, Tia hopes to send her fans inspiration and empowerment via the music.

Hashtag: #TiaLee

