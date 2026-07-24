Mengniu’s Chinese Culture Pavilion Captivates the World at the FIFA World Cup

Mengniu Traditional Chinese-style Cultural Pavilion

NEW YORK, US – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 July 2026 – On July 15 (EDT, GMT-4), the second semi-final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup took place in Atlanta. Meanwhile, outside New York New Jersey Stadium, the host venue for this year’s World Cup Final, Mengniu, as an Official Sponsor of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, unveiled a 400-square-meter Chinese Culture Pavilion created in collaboration with multiple partners. Using football as its bridge, the brand as its platform, and Chinese culture as its heart, the immersive pavilion seamlessly blended the passion of the beautiful game with the elegance of traditional Chinese aesthetics, presenting China’s stories to a global audience on one of the world’s greatest sporting stages.

Mengniu’s Chinese Culture Pavilion Debuts at the FIFA World Cup, Showcasing Chinese Culture to the World

On the pitch, a single football captures the attention of billions. Beyond the stadium, civilizations come together through cultural exchange.

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The Mengniu Chinese Culture Pavilion marks the first comprehensive international presentation of Beijing Central Axis since its inscription as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and debuts at one of the world’s premier sporting events. Inspired by the architectural aesthetics of traditional Chinese architecture and the spatial order of Beijing Central Axis, the pavilion follows a symmetrical layout centered on a principal axis. At its entrance stands the monumental painting Magnificent Central Axis, offering a panoramic bird’s-eye view of Beijing’s historic Central Axis while conveying, through artistic expression, the Eastern philosophy and cultural values it embodies. As visitors explore the pavilion, football fans from around the world pause to experience its interactive exhibits, immersing themselves in the richness of Chinese traditional culture. Standing outside New York New Jersey Stadium, the pavilion continues to tell vivid, contemporary stories of China to a global audience.

Beyond Football: Mengniu Elevates Cultural Exchange on the World Cup Stage

For Mengniu, building a Chinese Culture Pavilion at this FIFA World Cup reflects a deeper understanding of the powerful connection between sport and cultural exchange. Mengniu believes that the FIFA World Cup is not only the pinnacle of football competition but also a global platform where diverse civilizations meet, connect, and learn from one another. As an Official Sponsor of the 2026 FIFA World Cup from China, Mengniu sees it as both an opportunity and a responsibility to share China’s stories and showcase the richness of Chinese civilization with audiences worldwide. This commitment extends beyond football. During the Paris Summer Olympic Games and the Milan Winter Olympic Games, Mengniu, as a Worldwide Olympic Partner (TOP), continuously hosted its signature “China Night” events, integrating Chinese culture into the narrative of the world’s most prestigious sporting competitions.

Mengniu Traditional Chinese-style Cultural Pavilion

Beyond a Pavilion: Mengniu’s Multi-Dimensional Presence at the FIFA World Cup

As an Official Sponsor of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mengniu’s presence extends far beyond traditional brand visibility. Its participation represents a comprehensive global strategy that integrates products, brand values, and corporate social responsibility.

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On the product front, Mengniu Ice Cream has officially become the Official Ice Cream of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Mengniu Ice Cream is available at all tournament venues and has simultaneously expanded into 11 major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles and New York. By bringing world-class-quality products to international consumers, Mengniu continues to strengthen the commercial foundation for its global growth.

At the brand level, together with global brand ambassadors Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Lamine Yamal, Mengniu brings its corporate spirit, “Born for Greatness,” to life on football’s biggest stage. The company has also partnered with Hisense to launch a series of coordinated Chinese-character pitch-side advertising campaigns during the tournament. Moving beyond individual brand promotion, the two companies present a united expression of Chinese brands, confidently demonstrating the growing global influence of Chinese enterprises.

In terms of corporate social responsibility, Mengniu not only brings Chinese culture to the international stage but also demonstrates the commitment of a responsible Chinese enterprise through meaningful public initiatives. At the opening match of this year’s FIFA World Cup, six teenage footballers from Inner Mongolia were selected by Mengniu to escort the FIFA flag onto the field, creating an inspiring example of how businesses can promote youth football development while fulfilling their social responsibilities.

From a glass of milk on store shelves to a cultural journey within the pavilion, Mengniu’s World Cup presence reflects the remarkable evolution of Chinese enterprises on the global stage. Looking ahead, Mengniu will continue to leverage the world’s premier sporting events to advance health, boost brand power, strengthen global presence, and fulfill social responsibilities, contributing the strength of China’s dairy industry to sharing China’s stories and showcasing the enduring appeal of Chinese civilization with the world.

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