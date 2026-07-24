Off-plan demand reshapes Dubai’s luxury development market

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai’s off-plan property boom is pushing developers to offer more distinctive architecture, stronger lifestyle concepts and higher construction standards as buyers become increasingly selective in the emirate’s crowded luxury housing market.

The real estate sector recorded about 87,800 transactions valued at AED291.7 billion during the first half of 2026. Off-plan properties represented 71 per cent of all deals, underlining the central role of projects sold before completion in sustaining market activity.

MERED said the figures showed that demand was no longer driven solely by flexible payment plans or expectations of capital appreciation. Buyers were placing greater emphasis on design, location, delivery credentials, branded services and the long-term character of a development.

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The shift is raising the threshold for developers seeking to compete in Dubai’s premium residential segment. Projects must increasingly combine internationally recognised architecture with wellness facilities, hospitality-style services, technology and access to established business and leisure districts.

“Off-plan property buyers commit to a vision before the final product exists, which places a greater responsibility on developers to demonstrate quality, transparency and a clear design identity from the outset,” MERED chief executive Michael Belton said.

The company’s analysis comes as Dubai’s property market continues to attract investors despite geopolitical disruption, higher development costs and expectations of a large supply pipeline. Transaction volumes have remained elevated, although price growth has moderated in parts of the residential market and investors have shown greater caution over rental yields.

The change in buyer behaviour has encouraged developers to move beyond standard amenity packages. Private wellness areas, residents’ lounges, concierge services, landscaped terraces, sports facilities and partnerships with international design companies are becoming common features of high-end launches.

Branded residences have also expanded rapidly. Developers are collaborating with hotel operators, fashion houses, automotive designers and architects to give projects an identity that can command a premium and distinguish them from competing towers.

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MERED has followed that approach through ICONIC Residences Design by Pininfarina in Dubai Internet City. The tower, designed in partnership with the Italian design company, is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2027.

Construction has progressed through major structural stages, while Bond Interiors has been appointed to carry out the fit-out work. The project is positioned near Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah and major technology and business districts, reflecting growing demand for luxury homes that combine residential services with access to employment centres.

Developers are also targeting waterfront locations and lower-density communities. MERED is developing Riviera Residences on Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi, where piling and deep-foundation work has advanced. The project includes apartments, villas and resort-style amenities, illustrating how the design-led model used in Dubai is spreading across the wider UAE property market.

Dubai’s largest developers are expanding their pipelines at the same time. Emaar Properties has announced plans for an AED200 billion urban district covering more than 4.5 million square metres. The development is expected to accommodate about 150,000 residents in towers, villas and mansions, alongside offices, shops, hospitality assets and civic facilities.

The scale of such schemes illustrates confidence in long-term population and investment growth. It also intensifies competition for buyers, contractors, designers and prime land.

Dubai recorded more than 270,000 real estate transactions worth AED917 billion in 2025, its strongest annual performance. International demand, residency reforms, infrastructure investment and the emirate’s role as a regional business centre have supported the expansion.

However, the market faces questions over the pace of new supply. Thousands of apartments are scheduled for completion through 2027, creating a risk that some districts may experience slower price growth or higher vacancy levels if population growth and investor demand fail to keep pace.

Luxury properties have so far shown greater resilience than mass-market apartments, particularly in established waterfront and central locations. Scarcity of large villas, branded homes and residences with distinctive views has helped maintain demand from wealthy buyers seeking primary homes as well as investments.

Off-plan purchases nevertheless carry risks. Delays, changes in market conditions and differences between marketing materials and completed properties can affect returns. Dubai’s escrow regulations and project-registration rules provide safeguards, but buyers must still assess the developer’s finances, construction record and contractual terms.