Modi pivots to Reels as student anger grows

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has adopted informal Instagram Reels to speak directly to young voters as student-led protests over examination paper leaks intensify pressure on his government.

The shift became visible through selfie-style videos recorded without the cinematic production, dramatic music and carefully staged imagery that have long characterised Modi’s digital communication. Speaking into a phone camera, he addressed concerns over compromised examinations, promised action against those responsible and thanked students for sending suggestions.

The intervention marked an attempt to reclaim political ground on Instagram, where protest organisers, students and meme creators have built a powerful alternative narrative around examination failures, unemployment and government accountability.

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Modi’s first video on the issue drew heavy engagement and was followed by another message within a day. His Instagram following rose by close to one million, taking the total to about 102 million, underscoring both his digital reach and the intense public interest surrounding the controversy.

The messages came as demonstrations spread beyond Delhi, with rallies and solidarity actions reported in several states. Protesters have demanded institutional reforms, protection for examination candidates and responsibility at the highest levels of the education system.

The agitation was triggered by allegations surrounding leaked examination papers, including the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for undergraduate medical courses. The examination affects roughly two million candidates and remains one of the country’s most competitive routes into higher education.

Public anger widened after images and videos of police action against demonstrators circulated online. Metro restrictions, road closures, detentions and internet disruptions in some areas strengthened claims by organisers that the authorities were responding to an education crisis as a law-and-order challenge.

Much of the mobilisation has been driven by the Cockroach Janta Party, a loosely structured youth movement that emerged through social media satire. Led by activist Abhijeet Dipke, the group has used memes, parody videos and irreverent slogans to attract students who are distrustful of traditional political organisations.

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The word “cockroach”, initially used as an insult against frustrated young people, was converted into a symbol of resistance. Demonstrators began wearing cockroach costumes, carrying illustrated placards and producing short videos designed for rapid circulation on Instagram.

That approach has placed Modi in an unusual contest. His political rise was closely linked to the use of social platforms to bypass conventional media and construct a direct relationship with supporters. Protesters are now deploying the same methods to challenge his record and ridicule official messaging.

Government strategists have acknowledged the importance of responding on platforms dominated by younger users. Modi has urged ministers to engage more actively on Instagram and publish Reels rather than rely only on formal statements, television appearances or lengthy speeches.

The new communication style seeks to project accessibility. Modi addresses viewers as friends, uses conversational language and presents the videos as spontaneous exchanges rather than official broadcasts. The approach also reflects the growing political value of vertical video, which social platforms distribute through recommendation systems beyond an account’s existing followers.

The content, however, has faced scepticism from protest leaders and opposition parties. Critics said the videos offered assurances without immediately meeting the central demand for accountability. They also questioned why a direct intervention came only after weeks of demonstrations and confrontation with the police.

Pressure on the government deepened when Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned after sustained demands for his removal. His departure represented the first major concession to the movement and prompted celebrations at the Jantar Mantar protest site in New Delhi.

Pradhan said he was stepping down to prevent forces hostile to the country from exploiting the controversy. Protest organisers rejected attempts to portray the campaign as externally influenced, describing it as a domestic movement driven by students harmed by examination failures.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition politicians joined demonstrations and demanded broader reforms. Their participation gave the agitation greater national visibility, although organisers have sought to maintain distance from established parties and preserve the movement’s youth-led identity.

The protests have also drawn support from public figures and civil society activists, including climate campaigner Sonam Wangchuk, whose hunger strike added moral pressure on the administration. Entertainment personalities have used Instagram to express sympathy with students and call for dialogue.

Authorities have announced measures including tougher penalties for examination fraud, fast-track legal proceedings and changes within the National Testing Agency. Dozens of officials have reportedly been removed or reassigned as part of an internal overhaul.