Aldar unveils Dh100bn Saadiyat waterfront district

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Aldar has launched Marsa Al Saadiyat, a Dh100 billion mixed-use waterfront development completing the final phase of Saadiyat Island’s masterplan and expanding Abu Dhabi’s luxury property, tourism and cultural offering.

The development will cover 6.4 million square metres and accommodate more than 58,000 residents. It will include Abu Dhabi’s largest marina, luxury hotels, branded residences, private mansions, villas, apartments, schools, healthcare facilities and a major performing arts venue.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, witnessed the project’s launch and visited the site to review its design, infrastructure and community facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

He directed that the development, previously known as Saadiyat Marina District, be renamed Marsa Al Saadiyat. The name draws on the country’s maritime heritage and reflects the marina’s role as the centrepiece of the waterfront destination.

The marina will provide up to 350 berths for sailing boats and luxury yachts. Aldar is the master developer and will be responsible for the overall design and delivery of primary infrastructure.

Marsa Al Saadiyat will stretch across eight kilometres of waterfront, including 5.6 kilometres of beaches. The masterplan also provides about 140 kilometres of interconnected walking routes and a 46-kilometre cycling track.

Residential options will range from private mansions and luxury villas to waterfront apartments and branded residences. A hillside neighbourhood of standalone villas will rise 22.5 metres, using the elevated terrain to provide views across the surrounding landscape.

Sales of the first homes are scheduled to begin during the second half of 2026. Site preparation and infrastructure work will start in the third quarter, although Aldar has not disclosed a timetable for completing the entire district.

A landscaped central park extending towards the waterfront will form a key part of the community. It will connect with linear green spaces, children’s play areas, sports courts and community clubhouses equipped with outdoor swimming pools.

The development will also include premium healthcare facilities and three schools. Its layout is designed to place everyday services within walking, cycling or short driving distance of homes, reducing dependence on longer journeys outside the district.

A one-kilometre promenade lined with shops and restaurants will serve as the main commercial and social hub. Two luxury hotels and a yacht club will support the marina’s hospitality and leisure offering.

A theatre district will be anchored by Dar al Funoon, a performing arts centre designed for more than 6,000 guests. The venue is expected to host musicals, theatrical productions and international performances throughout the year.

A scenic pedestrian route will link Marsa Al Saadiyat directly with the Saadiyat Cultural District. This will provide access to Louvre Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, alongside restaurants and five-star hotels.

The island is also home to educational institutions including New York University Abu Dhabi, Berklee Abu Dhabi, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi and the American Community School of Abu Dhabi. Harrow International School Abu Dhabi is also planned as part of the island’s expanding education network.

New transport infrastructure will connect the district with Umm Yifeenah Island and Reem Island through a system of roads and tunnels. The links are intended to improve access to central Abu Dhabi and reduce travel times.

The masterplan includes an underground station for Etihad Rail’s planned high-speed passenger service. The station is expected to strengthen links between Abu Dhabi and the other emirates while supporting the wider shift towards integrated public transport.

A new bridge will connect Marsa Al Saadiyat with another island being developed by Aldar off the Saadiyat coast, extending the waterfront district’s reach and creating additional development opportunities.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Aldar, described the project as the most ambitious stage in Saadiyat Island’s evolution. He said it reflected the capital’s ability to attract long-term investment, residents and visitors through large-scale cultural and lifestyle developments.