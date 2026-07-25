Wildfires drive mass evacuations across France and Spain

Fast-moving wildfires forced about 92,000 people from their homes and holiday accommodation across southwestern France and central Spain on Friday, as intense heat, dry vegetation and shifting winds overwhelmed containment lines.

French authorities ordered the evacuation of the entire Cap Ferret peninsula on the Atlantic coast after flames advanced through pine forests west of Bordeaux. Thousands of residents and tourists left through the peninsula’s only main road, while emergency crews deployed hundreds of boats to move people from coastal villages where land routes risked becoming unsafe.

Around 40,000 people were evacuated from the popular holiday area during the expanded operation. Boats ferried evacuees across the Arcachon basin as smoke darkened the sky and traffic built up along the narrow road connecting Cap Ferret to the mainland.

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The Gironde fire had burnt through about 10,000 hectares by Friday after crossing barriers created by firefighters. The flames threatened communities around Lège-Cap-Ferret and pushed towards densely wooded areas containing campsites, holiday homes and tourism infrastructure.

A separate blaze near Biscarrosse, roughly 40 kilometres south of Cap Ferret, forced more than 23,000 people to leave campsites, residential districts, a children’s summer camp and a care facility. Several reception centres were opened in nearby municipalities to accommodate displaced families and visitors.

Hundreds of firefighters, gendarmes and military personnel were deployed across the affected departments. Water-bombing aircraft and helicopters carried out repeated operations, although thick smoke, turbulence and unpredictable winds complicated aerial firefighting.

France activated the European Union’s civil protection mechanism and sought additional aircraft, helicopters and specialist crews from neighbouring countries. Authorities also mobilised military personnel and heavy machinery to build firebreaks and protect roads, electricity systems and populated areas.

No large-scale loss of life was reported during the initial evacuations, but homes and other structures were damaged as the fires moved rapidly through dry woodland. Officials warned residents against returning until evacuation orders were lifted, saying changing wind direction could bring flames back towards areas that appeared temporarily secure.

Spain faced a parallel emergency as forest fires spread across parts of Madrid and the neighbouring province of Ávila. Thousands of people were evacuated or ordered to remain indoors as major fires west of the capital expanded and threatened to merge.

Emergency teams concentrated on protecting mountain towns, housing developments and transport links. More than 2,000 personnel and several aircraft were involved in operations as temperatures remained exceptionally high and strong winds carried sparks across containment zones.

Some communities west of Madrid reported destroyed or damaged homes, while road closures disrupted movement through affected districts. Authorities declared a national-level emergency response as regional services struggled with several fires burning at the same time.

The combined evacuation figure for France and Spain was estimated at about 92,000 during Friday’s operations, although totals continued to change as new areas were cleared and some residents were moved from danger zones into temporary shelters. Broader estimates also included people ordered to remain inside because of smoke and fire risks.

The crisis struck during the height of the European holiday season, when coastal resorts, campsites and rural communities were carrying far more people than their permanent populations. Emergency planners faced the added challenge of evacuating visitors unfamiliar with local roads, warning systems and assembly points.

Cap Ferret, known for its beaches, oyster farms and holiday properties, is particularly vulnerable because much of the peninsula is covered by pine forest and access is limited. The use of boats reduced pressure on the road network and provided an alternative route as flames approached parts of the evacuation corridor.

Southern Europe has endured prolonged periods of extreme heat and rainfall shortages, leaving forests and scrubland highly combustible. Scientists have repeatedly warned that higher temperatures increase evaporation, dry vegetation faster and extend the periods in which destructive fires can develop.