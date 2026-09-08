TP named Frost & Sullivan’s 2026 Asia-Pacific Company of the Year in Customer Experience Management Services

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 September 2026 – Global digital business services leader TP (ex-Teleperformance) has been named Frost & Sullivan’s 2026 Asia-Pacific Company of the Year in Customer Experience Management Services, the analyst firm’s top honor recognizing the market participant that exemplifies visionary innovation, market-leading performance and customer care. TP was recognized for combining AI orchestration, operational discipline, and measurable customer impact across Asia-Pacific.

Frost & Sullivan credited TP’s ability to move AI from experimentation into live operations, which Frost identified as one of the most urgent gaps in the industry. TP applies AI across the service delivery lifecycle to help teams become productive faster and improve service quality at scale. This starts with AI-enabled recruitment and onboarding, extends into simulation-based training that helps customer experts build proficiency before handling live interactions, and continues through workforce management and AI-assisted coaching. In quality assurance, TP now reviews every transaction rather than the small sample the industry has traditionally relied on, sharpening coaching precision, compliance visibility and operational learning.

“As AI becomes embedded into customer operations, enterprises need outcome-based models that orchestrate AI and human agents to improve productivity and deliver measurable business value,” said Dave Rizzo, President and CEO, APAC, TP. “TP designs workflows that use AI to elevate human work, while linking productivity gains to the business outcomes clients want to achieve. Being named Frost & Sullivan’s Asia-Pacific Company of the Year recognizes the progress we are making in delivering that transformation for clients across the region.”

Frost & Sullivan highlighted TP’s work with a major hospitality brand in Singapore as an example of this approach in practice. The engagement went beyond operational delivery to integrate technology across legacy and modern systems, while also implementing an AI-enabled knowledge platform that delivers trusted, context-aware answers to customer inquiries across multiple operational teams and lines of business. Together, these capabilities supported a broader redesign of the service infrastructure behind a high-touch, premium customer experience. Beyond individual client engagements, TP’s operations across Asia-Pacific play a dual role in TP’s strategy as both a delivery engine and a business development engine in a high-growth demand market. Frost & Sullivan noted that TP’s regional footprint enables it to respond to different language, regulatory, cultural, and operational requirements.

“The company’s centers of excellence in Asia-Pacific contribute to the development of solutions across AI, machine learning, natural language processing, analytics, and automation. This gives the region a role beyond labor delivery. It becomes a capability engine for global transformation,” said Krishna Baidya, Vice President, ICT Practice, Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan also highlighted TP’s approach to reframing the traditional onshore-versus-offshore debate. Across Asia-Pacific, TP supports offshore, nearshore, onshore and hybrid delivery models, using technology and local market capabilities to balance cost efficiency, service quality, language requirements and regulatory needs. This flexibility allows TP to tailor delivery models to the realities of individual markets rather than relying on a single approach.

With operations in close to 100 countries and services spanning more than 170 markets, TP combines global scale with regional delivery depth, technology and human expertise. Across Asia-Pacific, this is translating into measurable outcomes, including an agentic triage use case that reduced referral-to-booking turnaround from approximately 24 hours to minutes while improving booking conversion. The recognition reflects how TP is evolving its digital business services for the next phase of AI-enabled transformation while keeping human oversight, empathy, judgment and relationships central to the service model.

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AboutTP in SINGAPORE

TP in Singapore is part of the TP Group, a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world’s biggest brands and their customers. The Group’s comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including high-value digital transformation services, collections and operations consulting. It also offers a range of specialized services such as interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group’s local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment.

For more information: www.tp.com.