UAE rolls out seven-emirate Grand Tour package

The UAE has introduced an 11-day, 10-night tourism package linking all seven emirates, with the Grand Classic itinerary priced from Dh10,446 per person.

The UAE Grand Tour platform went live on Monday, allowing travellers to book accommodation, private transport, guided sightseeing, selected meals and experiences through a single itinerary. The initiative was presented during Arabian Travel Market 2026 in Dubai and is intended to encourage visitors to travel beyond individual city stays and spend more time across the country.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said the programme was designed to present the UAE as one connected destination. The platform offers several themed journeys, including Grand Classic, Grand Adventure, Grand Eco Friendly, Grand Wellness, Grand Family, Grand Culture and Heritage and Grand Beach, with routes varying by theme and duration.

The Grand Classic package, the main 11-day circuit, starts and finishes with airport transfers and covers Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Abu Dhabi, with Al Ain included in the Abu Dhabi leg. The listed starting price is Dh10,446 for one traveller and Dh20,891 for two adults, subject to the booking conditions shown on the platform.

The price includes 10 nights in selected four- and five-star hotels, daily breakfast, meals specified in the itinerary, private air-conditioned transport and an English-speaking driver-guide. Entrance fees for scheduled attractions, bottled water during tours and local taxes are also included.

Experiences listed for the circuit include an abra crossing on Dubai Creek, lunch aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2, visits to heritage districts and museums, and a desert safari with dune driving, a camel ride and barbecue dinner. International flights, visa costs where applicable, travel insurance, Tourism Dirham charges, gratuities and personal spending are excluded.

The itinerary begins with two days in Dubai, taking travellers through Al Fahidi Historical District, Al Shindagha Museum, Dubai Creek, the Gold and Spice Souks, Palm Jumeirah, Madinat Jumeirah and Dubai Mall. It then moves through Sharjah and Ajman, where scheduled stops include the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization, Al Noor Mosque, Heart of Sharjah, Ajman Corniche and Ajman Museum.

The eastern leg takes visitors through the Hajar Mountains and Masafi to Fujairah, with Fujairah Fort and Al Bidyah Mosque among the programmed stops, followed by leisure time on the coast. Ras Al Khaimah follows, including time around Al Marjan Island and a desert programme, before the route continues towards Abu Dhabi via Umm Al Quwain.

The Abu Dhabi section includes Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the Corniche, Mamsha Al Saadiyat and Qasr Al Watan. A full-day excursion to Al Ain features Al Ain Oasis, Qasr Al Muwaiji and Al Jahili Fort before the trip concludes with a private transfer on day 11.

Bookings can be completed through the Grand Tour platform, which allows travellers to pay for the selected package and receive vouchers electronically. Extra nights and additional experiences can also be added, giving visitors scope to extend the itinerary beyond the core programme.

Unlike itinerary-planning services that leave users to arrange hotels, transport and attractions separately, the new system is designed as a bookable product. Al Marri said travellers can complete payment on the platform and receive their vouchers by email. The model is intended to simplify multi-emirate travel while giving visitors a structured route that combines urban attractions, heritage locations, mountain scenery, beaches and desert experiences.

The launch forms part of a broader effort to increase travel between the emirates and lengthen visitor stays. Al Marri said the final months of the year are important for the tourism sector because cooler weather typically supports stronger travel demand. He also pointed to domestic tourism initiatives, including loyalty programmes and price incentives, as part of efforts to support activity during the peak season.