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UCC ‘googly’ to divert attention: Sachin Pilot

8gvmjad sachin pilot pti 650 650x400 09 May 23

Amid a raging debate over a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Congress leader Sachin Pilot has said the talk about it is just ”kite-flying” as there is no concrete proposal and alleged that the BJP-led Centre has bowled this ”googly” to divert attention from the real issues concerning people.

In an interview with PTI, Pilot said there is nothing on a UCC in the standing committees or Parliament and the talk is just based on a ”rhetorical political speech”.

The former Union minister said there is no concrete proposal on a UCC and it is just being used by the BJP-led Centre as a ”political tool”.

The 22nd Law Commission had, on June 14, initiated a fresh consultation process on a UCC by seeking views from the stakeholders, including members of the public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically-sensitive issue.

Addressing a gathering of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Bhopal last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for a UCC, saying the Constitution calls for equal rights for all citizens.

Asked about the raging debate over a UCC, Pilot said, ”What is the agenda, where is the bill, what are we discussing? It is just kite-flying…. There is no agenda on the table either in Parliament or otherwise. What is its definition?” ”I am all for gender equality, of making people get justice in every way, in personal life or inheritance, but there has to be a proper format. Why are we not talking about issues that are far more important as opposed to this divisive agenda, which is still kite-flying?” the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister asked.

There is nothing that has been said by the standing committee or in Parliament and it is just a rhetorical political speech that evokes reactions, he said.

”Once you have the provocative issue being discussed in television studios and other places, then will people stop talking about (the prices of) tomatoes being over Rs 100 a kg…. The jobs at hand, the inflation, the problem the economy is facing and all the challenges that we are having at hand — those then get diluted,” Pilot said.

Let the government come forward with what it wants to say as only different noises are heard from it to keep the newsrooms occupied with reactions and counter-reactions, he added.

”We have to talk about issues that matter to people. That is far more important. They (government) have bowled a googly, now keep discussing it. The debate will continue. No one knows anything about the proposal. The central government deliberately works to divert attention so that there is no discussion on inflation,” the former Union minister alleged.

”If any deprived person, be it a man or a woman, has to be given rights and respect, given property rights, empowered, then who would protest that, but there is no blueprint regarding that, it (UCC) is only being used as a political tool,” Pilot said.

With inputs from News18, PTI

The post UCC ‘googly’ to divert attention: Sachin Pilot first appeared on IPA Newspack.

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