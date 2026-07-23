Gen Z loses faith in Britain’s economic promise

Britain’s youngest workers are becoming less confident that the economy can deliver secure jobs, meaningful savings or attainable homes, as rising youth unemployment and weak entry-level hiring cloud their financial prospects.

The unemployment rate among people aged 16 to 24 climbed to 16.4% in the three months to May, its highest level in about 11 years. The increase means roughly one in six young people participating in the labour market is unable to find work, compared with an overall UK unemployment rate of 4.9%.

The figures have intensified concern that Generation Z, generally defined as people born between the late 1990s and early 2010s, is entering working life during an unusually difficult economic period. Nearly one million people aged 16 to 24 are outside education, employment or training, leaving policymakers under pressure to prevent prolonged joblessness from damaging earnings and career progression.

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Young jobseekers face fewer vacancies, cautious employers and fierce competition for junior positions. The number of available jobs across the economy has fallen to about 712,000, continuing a downward trend that has weakened bargaining power for workers and reduced opportunities for those without extensive experience.

Employers have also become more selective as higher labour costs, uncertain demand and weak economic growth restrict recruitment budgets. Payroll employment was broadly unchanged between April and May, while preliminary estimates indicated another small decline in June. Private-sector wage growth slowed to 2.9%, its weakest pace in five years.

Entry-level recruitment has been particularly vulnerable. Graduate vacancies have fallen across technology, finance, professional services and administration, while companies are using automated screening systems to process large volumes of applications. Artificial intelligence is also changing the type of work offered to junior employees, especially in software development, accounting, legal support and data analysis.

The result is a widening gap between the qualifications young people possess and the jobs available to them. Graduates who were encouraged to view higher education as a reliable path to professional employment are increasingly accepting temporary, part-time or lower-paid work outside their chosen fields.

Financial insecurity extends beyond the workplace. Polling published in June showed that savings and unexpected expenses remain among the weakest areas of household confidence. More than a third of adults lacked confidence in their ability to save, while almost a third were worried about meeting an unforeseen bill.

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Those pressures are more severe for young adults who have had less time to build financial reserves. Rent, transport, food and energy costs consume a large share of entry-level salaries, leaving limited room for emergency funds, pensions or home deposits. Many depend on family support or remain in their parents’ homes for longer than planned.

Housing has become a defining source of generational dissatisfaction. Property prices and rents have risen faster than many younger workers’ incomes, particularly in London and the South East. Buyers are increasingly looking towards cities such as Stoke-on-Trent, Hull, Derby and Liverpool, where the relationship between earnings and property prices is less severe.

Even in more affordable locations, buyers must contend with deposit requirements, mortgage rates and insecure employment. Young renters face their own difficulties, including limited supply, frequent rent increases and the cost of moving between properties.

These conditions are reshaping expectations about adulthood. Marriage, parenthood and home ownership are being postponed as people wait for greater financial stability. Career choices are also becoming more cautious, with younger workers placing greater value on job security, wellbeing and flexibility than rapid promotion.

Only a minority of Generation Z workers now identify fast advancement as their preferred career path. Many favour gradual progression, lateral moves and opportunities to build transferable skills. Leadership remains attractive, but concern about stress and work-life balance has weakened the appeal of traditional management careers.

The government has placed youth employment near the centre of its economic agenda. An official review has examined measures including expanded apprenticeships, improved mental-health support, stronger careers guidance and incentives for employers to recruit young workers.

Business groups have called for lower employment costs and clearer policies on training. Education specialists argue that schools and universities must give students stronger digital, technical and interpersonal skills while responding more quickly to changes caused by artificial intelligence.