Alibaba Cloud establishes Brazil region with two centres

Alibaba Cloud has launched its first cloud region in Brazil, bringing two data centres in São Paulo into operation and extending its infrastructure network into South America.

The new region gives businesses, start-ups, developers and public institutions access to Alibaba Cloud services hosted inside Brazil, including computing, storage, containers, networking, security, databases, big-data and cloud-native products. The company said the local infrastructure was designed for workloads requiring low latency, resilience, disaster recovery and stronger control over where data is processed and stored.

Alibaba Cloud’s documentation lists the Brazil region as sa-east-1, with two availability zones. The addition takes the company’s global footprint to 106 availability zones across 31 regions and makes Brazil its second cloud region in Latin America after Mexico, which began operating in February 2025.

Allen Guo, general manager for Latin America and vice-president of international business at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, described Brazil as a central market for the company’s expansion in the region. He said the São Paulo infrastructure, combined with Alibaba Cloud’s artificial intelligence and cloud portfolio and local partnerships, would support Brazilian customers building cloud and AI capabilities while linking them to the company’s wider international network.

The company also plans to introduce enterprise-grade agentic AI services in Brazil. These tools are intended to help organisations build, deploy and operate AI agents, extending the region beyond conventional infrastructure services as demand for generative and autonomous AI applications increases.

The Brazilian launch forms part of Alibaba’s wider investment programme for artificial intelligence infrastructure. Alibaba has committed 380 billion yuan, about $53 billion, over three years to cloud and AI infrastructure. The group said in August that its AI Cloud and Compute Services revenue reached $7.1 billion in its latest reported quarter, an increase of 45 per cent year on year, while AI-related revenue recorded triple-digit growth for a twelfth consecutive quarter.

Local hosting is significant for organisations seeking to reduce network latency and meet operational or governance requirements without routing core workloads to overseas regions. Alibaba Cloud said the São Paulo region was built to support local regulatory and cybersecurity requirements, although customers remain responsible for configuring their services and compliance arrangements according to the data and applications they operate.

Alibaba Cloud said the two-zone design can allow customers to distribute applications across separate availability zones, an architecture used to improve service continuity if one location suffers a disruption. Its product documentation shows support in São Paulo for Elastic Compute Service and PrivateLink, while Express Connect access points are available through carriers and data-centre operators in the city. The company has not disclosed the investment assigned to the Brazilian region.

Brazil already hosts cloud infrastructure from several of the world’s largest providers, making São Paulo one of Latin America’s most important data-centre markets. Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Oracle have established cloud regions in the country, while investment in new data-centre capacity has accelerated as companies seek computing power for AI and other intensive workloads.

The launch also places Alibaba Cloud in a market where demand for infrastructure is drawing capital. Industry assessments have recorded an increase in public-cloud regions across Latin America since 2023, reflecting expansion by US and Asian providers.

The entry of another hyperscale provider broadens the range of infrastructure choices available to Brazilian organisations, particularly companies with commercial links to Asia or existing use of Alibaba’s technology ecosystem. Alibaba Cloud has said its international strategy is aimed at connecting customers across its network while expanding local capacity in markets where data residency, latency and resilience are important procurement considerations.

The company has also been building a partner network in Brazil. Its local collaborators include technology services providers serving enterprise customers, part of an effort to support migrations, deployment and adoption of cloud and AI products alongside the new physical infrastructure.