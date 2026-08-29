Americana seals Taco Bell UAE comeback deal

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Americana Restaurants International Plc has signed an exclusive development agreement to bring Taco Bell back to the UAE, opening the way for a phased expansion of the Mexican-inspired quick-service restaurant brand into additional GCC markets.

The UAE will be the first market developed under the agreement with Taco Bell UK and Europe Ltd, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands Inc. The partners have not disclosed the number of restaurants planned, the locations of the first outlets or a timetable for openings. Other GCC markets covered by the planned rollout have also not been identified.

The deal marks Taco Bell’s return to the UAE after an absence of about 14 years. The chain entered the market in 2008, establishing outlets in Dubai before withdrawing in 2012. Its comeback gives Taco Bell another opportunity to build a sustained presence in one of the Gulf’s most competitive restaurant markets, where international quick-service operators are competing for consumers across malls, neighbourhoods, delivery platforms and roadside locations.

For Americana Restaurants, the agreement adds a new food category to a portfolio already spanning fried chicken, pizza, burgers, coffee, doughnuts, ice cream and casual dining. Taco Bell will take the operator into the Mexican-inspired QSR segment, extending its strategy of adding international and regional brands while using its established operating infrastructure to accelerate expansion.

The partnership also deepens Americana Restaurants’ longstanding ties with Yum! Brands. Americana already operates KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants across several markets in the Middle East and surrounding regions, giving it experience with Yum’s franchise systems, supply chains, restaurant formats and digital platforms.

Taco Bell has grown into one of the world’s largest quick-service restaurant chains, with more than 9,000 restaurants globally. More than 1,200 outlets operate across about 40 markets outside the United States, reflecting Yum’s push to expand the brand internationally beyond its dominant home-market presence.

The UAE relaunch comes as Americana Restaurants accelerates network and portfolio development following a strong improvement in its financial performance. Revenue rose 12.1 per cent to $1.36 billion during the first half of 2026, while net income attributable to shareholders increased 59.2 per cent to $147.2 million. EBITDA advanced 26.7 per cent to $348.2 million, with its margin rising to 25.5 per cent.

The company operated 2,746 restaurants as of June 30 and had added 108 net new outlets over the preceding 12 months. It has targeted 120 to 130 restaurant additions during 2026, combining expansion of established chains with the development of brands capable of broadening its customer base.

That diversification has gathered pace this year. Americana secured a 75-year exclusive licence to develop Lebanese QSR chain Malak Al Tawouk across 13 markets in the GCC, Levant, North Africa and Central Asia, complementing its expansion into premium retail through Greek brand carpo. Taco Bell adds another internationally recognised concept to that strategy.

Americana is also widening the range of locations through which its restaurant portfolio can reach consumers. A partnership announced with ADNOC Distribution in May envisages up to 200 quick-service restaurants from Americana brands across service stations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. The programme is designed to tap demand for food and beverage services at high-traffic mobility and convenience destinations.

Taco Bell’s UAE return will nevertheless require localisation in a market where consumers have extensive choices ranging from major international chains to home-grown restaurant groups and delivery-led concepts. Menu positioning, pricing, locations and digital ordering will be important to its ability to gain repeat customers beyond the initial attention generated by the brand’s comeback.

The phased GCC strategy gives Americana and Taco Bell scope to test the operating model in the UAE before committing to broader expansion. The six-member GCC also includes Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman, although the companies have not specified which of those markets will follow the UAE or how quickly the rollout will proceed.