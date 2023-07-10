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BJP claims 40% JD-U’s MLAs to join RJD to make Tejashwi CM

court to conduct inquiry into tejashwis only gujaratis can be thugs remark next hearing on may 20

Former Bihar BJP President, Sanjay Jaiswal, claimed that 40 per cent MLAs of JD-U under the leadership of Lalan Singh may join RJD and make Tejashwi Yadav as the chief minister of Bihar.

Lalan Singh is JD-U National President.

The statement of the BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal may be an attempt to destabilise the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government by creating confusion among the leaders of Mahagathbandhan.

“Nowadays, JD-U does not exist in Bihar. 40 per cent of leaders of the party under the leadership of Lalan Singh may join RJD and make Tejashwi

Yadav as the chief minister of Bihar. Lalan Singh will become the deputy chief minister as well,” Jaiswal said.

“Around 60% leaders of JD-U are in touch with BJP. They were not pleased with the decision of Nitish Kumar to join the Mahagathbandhan. They have contested against RJD and now they are sharing in the government. They have to go before the public during the election. Hence, they want to join BJP,”  Jaiswal said.

With inputs from News18

The post BJP claims 40% JD-U’s MLAs to join RJD to make Tejashwi CM first appeared on IPA Newspack.

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