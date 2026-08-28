Boston Scientific cyberattack disrupts global device shipments

Boston Scientific is battling a worldwide operational disruption after a cyberattack disabled key information systems used to process and ship medical-device orders, raising concerns over delays in equipment needed for cardiac and other hospital procedures.

The Massachusetts-based medical technology group detected the attack on August 25 and activated its incident-response protocols, bringing in outside cybersecurity specialists to investigate and contain the intrusion. Systems supporting customer orders and other business applications remain affected, while the company has not set a timetable for full restoration.

The disruption is significant because Boston Scientific supplies hospitals across the world with pacemakers, implantable defibrillators, coronary stents, WATCHMAN left atrial appendage closure devices, ablation systems, endoscopy equipment and neurological implants. Many of these products are tied to scheduled procedures and cannot always be replaced quickly with devices from another manufacturer.

There is no indication that implanted devices already being used by patients have been compromised. The company has identified the problem as an attack on corporate information technology infrastructure rather than a breach of pacemakers, defibrillators or other connected products. The immediate threat to hospitals therefore centres on ordering, logistics and availability rather than the operation of devices already implanted.

Boston Scientific has yet to disclose the method used by the attackers, whether ransomware was involved or whether information was stolen. No publicly identified hacking group had claimed responsibility as of August 28. Investigators are still assessing the scope and potential financial consequences of the incident.

Hospitals face uncertainty over how quickly outstanding orders can move through the company’s distribution network. Medical centres commonly maintain stocks of frequently used devices, providing some protection against short interruptions. Longer outages can become more difficult to absorb, particularly for specialised implants selected for individual patients or procedures where clinicians have planned around a particular manufacturer’s technology.

The disruption has consequently drawn attention to the vulnerability of healthcare supply chains to attacks that never directly penetrate hospital networks. Modern medical-device companies depend on interconnected enterprise software to manage orders, inventories, production schedules, warehouses and deliveries. Disabling those systems can impede the movement of physical products even when factories and medical devices themselves remain technically functional.

A comparable cyberattack against medical-device manufacturer Stryker in March disrupted order processing, manufacturing and shipping across its global operations. Some patient-specific procedures were rescheduled because of shipping delays, and major production and transactional systems required a sustained restoration effort. That episode has become an important benchmark for assessing how quickly Boston Scientific might recover.

Market analysts have warned that a multi-week disruption at Boston Scientific could reduce third-quarter sales and put additional pressure on its 2026 financial outlook. One estimate suggested that prolonged shipping constraints could cut several percentage points from quarterly revenue growth, although the eventual effect will depend heavily on how rapidly order processing resumes and whether delayed sales can subsequently be recovered.

Boston Scientific generated about $20 billion in revenue during 2025 and reported approximately $5.4 billion in net sales for the second quarter of 2026. Its size and broad international distribution network mean that even a temporary interruption can affect hospitals across multiple markets.

Shares have fallen following disclosure of the attack as investors weighed the potential cost of lost or deferred shipments. The cyber incident comes during an already challenging period for the company after developments involving parts of its cardiovascular portfolio led it to trim elements of its full-year outlook.

The attack also adds to mounting cybersecurity pressure across medical technology and healthcare. Device manufacturers have become attractive targets because their networks combine valuable corporate and healthcare information with operations where downtime carries substantial commercial consequences. An attacker does not need to compromise a medical implant to disrupt patient care; disabling the applications that tell warehouses what to ship and hospitals when products will arrive can generate significant downstream effects.