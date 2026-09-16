Five Black Axe figures face US fraud case

Five alleged leaders of the Cape Town branch of the Black Axe network have appeared in a New Jersey federal court after being extradited from South Africa to face charges over internet fraud and money laundering schemes that prosecutors say targeted victims in the United States.

Perry Osagiede, 57, Franklyn Edosa Osagiede, 42, Osariemen Eric Clement, 40, Collins Owhofasa Otughwor, 42, and Musa Mudashiru, 38, were extradited on September 11 and were due before US District Judge Michael A. Shipp in Trenton on September 14 for initial appearances and arraignments.

The US Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey said all five are charged in a superseding indictment with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering over conduct allegedly spanning 2011 to 2021. Perry Osagiede, Franklyn Osagiede and Clement also face wire fraud charges, while Perry Osagiede, Franklyn Osagiede and Otughwor face aggravated identity theft counts.

Federal prosecutors allege the defendants held leadership positions in the Cape Town zone of the Neo Black Movement of Africa, also known as Black Axe. Court filings identify Perry Osagiede as the founder of the Cape Town zone and its former zonal head.

The Justice Department alleges the defendants and other conspirators operated romance scams and advance-fee schemes from Cape Town, using social media, online dating platforms and internet-based telephone services to contact people in the United States under false identities.

Victims in the romance schemes were allegedly led to believe they were in genuine relationships before being asked to send money or other valuables overseas. Prosecutors said some fraudulent stories involved a supposed traveller working in South Africa who encountered an emergency, including problems connected with construction projects or equipment.

The indictment further alleges that when some victims hesitated to make payments, conspirators used pressure tactics, including threats to distribute sensitive photographs. Funds were allegedly moved through bank accounts belonging to victims or other people with US financial accounts, and some victims were persuaded to open accounts that conspirators could use.

Prosecutors also allege the network laundered proceeds linked to business email compromise schemes and used companies and aliases to obscure the source and movement of funds.

South Africa’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, said six Nigerian nationals were handed over to US authorities on September 11 in an operation conducted with Interpol South Africa. Its statement named Prince Ibeabuchi Mark in addition to the five men identified in the New Jersey prosecution.

The Hawks said the six were alleged to have targeted more than 100 women in the United States, including pensioners and businesspeople, and to have caused losses exceeding 100 million rand through online romance scams. The US Justice Department’s September 14 announcement concerned only the five defendants in the New Jersey case and did not explain Mark’s status.

The five men were among suspects arrested in South Africa in 2021 following a joint law-enforcement operation. Their extradition followed several years of proceedings in South African courts, with US authorities seeking their surrender to stand trial on federal charges.

US Attorney Robert Frazer said the extradition reflected cooperation between American and South African authorities in pursuing alleged transnational fraud. The FBI and US Secret Service were among the agencies involved in the investigation and transfer, alongside the Hawks, South African police, prosecutors and Interpol.

Authorities said the case was investigated by the FBI and Secret Service, with assistance from the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs in securing extradition. US officials also credited South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority, Asset Forfeiture Unit and Department of Justice and Constitutional Development. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant US Attorney Richard G. Shephard in Trenton, while authorities have invited potential victims to contact prosecutors through a case questionnaire.

Each wire fraud conspiracy and substantive wire fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 upon conviction. The money laundering conspiracy charge carries a maximum 20-year term and a fine of up to $500,000 or twice the value of the property involved, whichever is greater.