China ships 2025 passenger-car total within eight months

China exported more passenger cars in the first eight months of 2026 than during all of 2025, underscoring a sharp acceleration in overseas shipments as electric and plug-in hybrid models gain ground abroad.

Passenger-car exports reached more than 6.2 million units between January and August, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, already topping the roughly 6.04 million passenger vehicles exported during 2025. August shipments alone climbed 67.1% from a year earlier to about 890,000 units.

The milestone highlights how overseas demand has become an increasingly important outlet for China’s automotive manufacturing capacity while its home market weakens. Domestic passenger-car sales fell sharply in August, even as manufacturers pushed record volumes into foreign markets.

Exports of passenger vehicles measured by the China Passenger Car Association rose 77.5% year on year in August to 894,000 units. The association’s figures, compiled on a different basis from those of the broader industry group, also showed particularly rapid growth in exports of battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which rose 154.7% from a year earlier.

China’s wider vehicle export sector has expanded at a pace well above expectations set at the start of the year. Total vehicle exports exceeded one million units in a single month for the first time in June and remained above that level in July. The first half alone produced 5.096 million vehicle exports, up 65.3% from a year earlier.

New-energy vehicles have supplied much of the increase. Exports of such vehicles reached 553,000 units in July, up about 150% year on year, after crossing 500,000 for the first time in June. During the first seven months, China exported 2.909 million new-energy vehicles, more than double the level a year earlier.

Conventional fuel vehicles also continued to contribute. July exports of petrol and diesel vehicles totalled about 490,000 units, up 40% from a year earlier, showing that the overseas expansion is not confined to electric models.

The surge has pushed full-year expectations higher. S&P Global Ratings expects China’s passenger-vehicle exports to grow by roughly 50% to 70% this year. The China Passenger Car Association has projected overall vehicle exports could reach about 12 million units in 2026 if the current pace is sustained.

That trajectory would place exports far above the industry’s own initial forecast. CAAM said in January that it expected total vehicle exports of about 7.4 million units this year, an increase of just 4.3% from 2025, when all vehicle exports exceeded seven million.

Manufacturers are increasingly relying on international markets as sales at home come under pressure from softer consumer demand and intense price competition. BYD and Geely have been among the companies reporting record overseas deliveries, while other producers are accelerating plans to sell or manufacture vehicles outside China.

Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa have become major destinations as companies diversify away from markets where tariffs are high. Chinese-built electric vehicles face additional duties in the European Union, while access to the United States remains constrained by steep tariffs and regulatory barriers.

Automakers have responded by building assembly plants and manufacturing bases abroad, a strategy that can reduce shipping costs, shorten delivery times and, depending on local rules, limit exposure to import duties. Several groups are also expanding dealer networks and adapting models to local safety, software and charging requirements.

Beijing has sought to curb practices it says could damage the industry’s overseas reputation. Authorities and industry bodies have urged manufacturers to avoid destructive price competition and disorderly exports as the scale of shipments rises, while companies have pledged to comply with guidance aimed at maintaining fair competition.

The automotive boom is also visible in China’s broader trade figures. Customs data showed the value and volume of car exports both increased by more than 50% during the first eight months, helping lift total goods exports by 14.6% in yuan terms from a year earlier.