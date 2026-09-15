China displays autonomous fish robot for underwater missions

China has showcased a fish-shaped autonomous underwater robot in Beijing, demonstrating biomimetic navigation technology that could support inspection, environmental monitoring, search operations and defence-related missions.

The BG-5 Golden Dragon Fish was demonstrated at the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services, held at Shougang Park from September 9 to 13. Developed by Boyagongdao Marine Technology Group, the robot is designed to resemble a golden arowana and propel itself through water with a flexible, multi-joint tail rather than a conventional propeller.

The machine can detect obstacles and adjust its route autonomously instead of following only a fixed, pre-programmed path, according to information released by the developer and statements made at the exhibition. Its fish-like movement is intended to improve manoeuvrability while giving the platform a less conspicuous profile than many conventional underwater vehicles.

Boyagongdao lists the BG-5 as a 640-millimetre-long robot weighing about 3 kilograms. The published specifications give it a maximum operating depth of 5 metres and a top speed of 0.6 metres per second. The company says infrared recognition supports autonomous obstacle avoidance, while wireless communications allow online debugging and control.

The manufacturer also offers a BG-5V configuration that combines the robotic fish with a software platform for more advanced experiments. The listed capabilities include global and local path planning, task allocation, formation control, cooperative transport and coordinated operations involving multiple robots.

Those functions broaden the possible uses beyond a single demonstration unit. Groups of small robotic fish could, in principle, divide an underwater area for inspection or monitoring, maintain formations and coordinate tasks in locations where larger vehicles would be harder to deploy. The company presents the platform for research and teaching as well as operational fields including search and salvage, hydropower, safety and rescue and national defence.

Claims that the robot has been formally deployed as an underwater surveillance system have not been substantiated by publicly available official information. The specifications and the developer’s stated defence-related work show that reconnaissance or monitoring applications are technically plausible, but the model displayed at CIFTIS was presented as a biomimetic robotic platform rather than as an announced military deployment.

Boyagongdao says its bionic robot series draws on more than a decade of research associated with Peking University’s College of Engineering. The systems use high-speed biomimetic drive mechanisms and central pattern generator control algorithms intended to reproduce the smooth, rhythmic movement of aquatic animals.

The company has also disclosed work on defence-oriented underwater technology. Its website says technologies developed for military-related directions have been adapted for higher education products, and company material from earlier exhibitions describes unmanned and intelligent underwater equipment as an area of military development. It has separately publicised the ROBO-SHARK, a larger shark-inspired underwater robot developed with a military unit.

The BG-5 itself is not a newly created model. Boyagongdao had displayed the robotic fish before this month’s services trade fair and promoted it earlier this year at Beijing technology events. The latest CIFTIS appearance nevertheless drew renewed attention because of the machine’s autonomous obstacle avoidance and increasingly realistic biomimetic movement.

China’s work on underwater robotics extends well beyond fish-shaped machines. Universities, research institutes and commercial groups are developing autonomous systems for coral monitoring, infrastructure inspection, marine ranching, emergency rescue and deep-sea research. Some platforms are designed to carry cameras, sonar or environmental sensors, while others use robotic arms for intervention tasks.

A separate ecological-monitoring deployment in Hangzhou has used biomimetic robotic fish to patrol West Lake, measuring indicators including water temperature and pH, detecting invasive species and transmitting data to monitoring centres. Other Chinese underwater robots have been used for reef observation and for identifying and removing crown-of-thorns starfish.

The BG-5 demonstration at CIFTIS focused on embodied intelligence underwater, where navigation software, sensing and propulsion are integrated into a machine that moves more like a living animal than a standard remotely operated vehicle.