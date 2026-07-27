DIB expands Jaywan access across retail accounts

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai Islamic Bank has launched its Jaywan Debit Card for current and savings account customers, widening access to the UAE’s national card scheme through the country’s largest Islamic bank.

The rollout connects DIB’s broad retail banking base to a locally developed payments network intended to strengthen domestic transaction processing, improve infrastructure resilience and keep sensitive payment data within the UAE. Existing current and savings account holders will be eligible for the card, although the bank has not disclosed an issuance timetable or customer adoption targets.

Jaywan is developed and operated by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE. The scheme provides a domestic alternative to international card networks for debit and prepaid payments while retaining the capacity to support transactions outside the country through co-badging partnerships.

ADVERTISEMENT

DIB’s participation marks an important expansion point because of the scale of its consumer franchise. The group has assets exceeding $115 billion, a workforce of more than 12,000 and a market capitalisation above $18 billion. Its entry gives Jaywan access to a substantial pool of salary, savings and everyday banking customers, supporting the scheme’s transition from infrastructure development to wider use.

Dr Adnan Chilwan, DIB’s group chief executive officer, described Jaywan as a defining step towards a more sovereign and resilient payments system. He said the bank had a responsibility to support national initiatives that reinforce the economy’s foundations and convert strategic ambitions into widespread adoption.

The card is designed for routine transactions, including purchases at physical outlets, online payments and cash withdrawals. DIB says it will offer customers a secure and seamless payment experience aligned with the country’s digitalisation agenda. Its product information describes Jaywan as the first locally accredited debit card under the Central Bank framework.

The programme aims to reduce dependence on overseas payment infrastructure for domestic transactions. When a locally issued card is used at a UAE merchant, authorisation, clearing and settlement can be handled through national systems rather than relying entirely on international networks. This can lower processing costs, shorten transaction routes and provide local institutions with greater control over service continuity and data governance.

Payment sovereignty has become a strategic priority for governments seeking to protect critical financial infrastructure from technical disruptions, geopolitical tensions and cross-border regulatory changes. A national card network also gives regulators and banks greater flexibility to develop products suited to local requirements, including financial inclusion programmes, salary cards and lower-cost payment options.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaywan’s international utility is being developed through agreements with Visa, Mastercard, Discover and UnionPay. These partnerships allow banks to issue co-badged cards that use Jaywan for domestic transactions and an international network when customers make payments or withdraw cash abroad. Debit and prepaid cards are central to the initial rollout, with wider product development expected as adoption increases.

Merchant acceptance infrastructure has been built progressively since the scheme’s introduction. Banks, payment processors and acquirers have upgraded automated teller machines and point-of-sale terminals to recognise Jaywan cards. Network International was among the early acquirers supporting acceptance at merchants, while several banks enabled withdrawals through their ATM networks before mass issuance began.

The broader programme is expected to affect more than 10 million debit cards as financial institutions migrate customers to Jaywan-compatible products in phases. The transition is designed to avoid disruption by allowing banks to replace cards as they expire or as accounts are opened, rather than requiring an immediate system-wide exchange.

DIB’s launch follows an expansion of Jaywan issuance across banks and financial institutions as the authorities seek to build transaction volume. The programme’s success will depend on customer activation, merchant coverage, digital wallet integration and the ability of banks to provide benefits comparable with established international cards.

Customer incentives could play a significant role. International card networks have built loyalty through rewards, travel privileges, discounts and merchant promotions. Jaywan will need competitive features alongside lower processing costs and national infrastructure benefits to encourage active use rather than functioning mainly as a regulatory or replacement product.

For DIB, the launch complements investments in mobile banking and instant-payment services. Its alt digital platform offers more than 135 services, including transfers, account management, card controls and access to Aani, the UAE’s instant-payment platform. Jaywan adds a domestic card layer to that digital ecosystem while giving customers another channel for everyday transactions.