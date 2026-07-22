Dubai turns residents into tourism ambassadors

Dubai has launched a tourism campaign offering UAE residents benefits worth more than Dh3,000 when friends or relatives they nominate travel to the emirate before the end of October.

The “A Dubai Invite” programme, led by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, aims to use personal recommendations to attract additional international visitors. Residents can register overseas guests through an online nomination form and receive hotel, dining, attraction and lifestyle offers after their arrival is verified.

The campaign covers visitors entering Dubai between July 20 and October 31, 2026. Nominations must be submitted by September 30, giving registered guests another month to complete their journeys. Most rewards will remain valid until December 31, although individual offers may have different conditions.

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UAE citizens and residents aged 18 or above can participate, provided they hold a valid Emirates ID. Their nominated guests must live outside the UAE and travel on a tourist or visit visa, or qualify for a visa on arrival.

Visitors can enter Dubai by air, sea or road. The programme does not cover visas, flights, accommodation or other travel expenses, which must be arranged and paid for by the guests.

Residents may nominate up to five people in each submission and make additional submissions for other visitors. There is no stated limit on the number of people they may register, but each participant can receive a maximum of three reward packages during the campaign.

Each visitor can be nominated only once. A registration will not qualify if another resident has already submitted the same guest’s details, making early nomination important for families or friendship groups with more than one potential host.

The verification process is designed to minimise paperwork. Residents provide the guest’s personal details and expected arrival date before the journey. Government systems then confirm whether the visitor entered Dubai during the qualifying period.

Eligible residents will receive an email explaining how to access the benefits, normally within 72 hours of the guest’s verified arrival. Distribution of reward packages is scheduled to begin in August.

Hospitality benefits form a central part of the initiative. Participating properties include W Dubai Mina Seyahi, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Waterpark, Meliá Desert Palm, ME Dubai by Meliá and selected IHG Hotels and Resorts.

Meliá Desert Palm is offering a 45 per cent discount on rooms, suites and villas, alongside spa and food-and-beverage credits. ME Dubai by Meliá is providing 35 per cent off its best available rate, a complimentary room upgrade and free stays for children aged under 12, subject to the programme’s terms.

Guests booking rooms at W Dubai Mina Seyahi, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi or Le Méridien Mina Seyahi can receive credit matching their room expenditure to use at participating restaurants and spas during the same stay. Selected IHG properties are offering a third night without charge when visitors pay for two nights, as well as dining discounts at designated outlets.

The package also extends beyond accommodation. Offers include admission to major attractions, dining promotions and transport-related benefits from operators including Careem and Hala. Available leisure incentives include tickets or discounts connected to Aquaventure World, IMG Worlds of Adventure and Grand Hyatt Dubai Waterpark.

Participating brands, prices and availability may change during the campaign. Residents and guests will therefore need to check the conditions attached to each reward before booking.

The initiative reflects Dubai’s increasing use of residents as informal promoters of the destination. Personal invitations can influence travellers who may be considering several competing cities, while a local host can help visitors plan activities, navigate neighbourhoods and identify experiences suited to their interests.

Dubai welcomed 19.59 million international overnight visitors in 2025, an annual increase of 5 per cent. The emirate has continued expanding its hotels, attractions, events calendar and aviation links as it works to strengthen its position among the world’s leading urban destinations.