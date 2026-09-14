Iran claims destruction of US drone over Hormuz

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Monday that its air defences had intercepted and destroyed an MQ-1 unmanned aircraft over the Strait of Hormuz, adding another disputed military incident to the escalating confrontation with the United States around the strategic waterway.

The IRGC said its Aerospace Force used a new air-defence system operating under Iran’s integrated air-defence network to engage the aircraft above the strait. It did not disclose the precise location, altitude, time of interception or the weapon used, and it released no independently verifiable evidence identifying the wreckage.

There was no immediate confirmation from US Central Command or the Pentagon that an American military drone had been lost in the area. The absence of US confirmation means Iran’s account, including the aircraft type and ownership, could not be independently established.

The identification is also significant because the US Air Force formally retired its MQ-1 Predator fleet in 2018 and shifted its remotely piloted combat operations to the larger MQ-9 Reaper. The US Army, however, operates the MQ-1C Gray Eagle, a long-endurance armed unmanned aircraft derived from the Predator family. Iran’s statement referred only to an “advanced MQ-1” and did not specify a variant.

The announcement follows a series of claims by Tehran that it has intercepted American unmanned aircraft during the continuing conflict around Hormuz. Iranian forces said on August 31 that they had shot down an MQ-9 Reaper over the strait after US strikes on Larak Island. Washington did not publicly validate all of the aircraft-loss claims made by Tehran during the fighting.

Monday’s statement came as maritime security conditions in and around the Strait of Hormuz remained severely strained. Commercial vessel traffic through the passage was running well below normal levels over the weekend, with only four outbound and 10 inbound commodity vessels recorded, compared with a 10-day daily average of about 14 transits. Some ships may have crossed without transmitting tracking signals.

The strait, linking the Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea, is one of the world’s most important energy corridors. Roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments traditionally pass through the waterway, making any military incident there important for shipping costs, insurance rates and energy markets.

Tensions rose further after a vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile in the strait and an Iranian cargo ship was hit near Qeshm Island, killing one person and injuring four, according to Iranian authorities. Tehran blamed what it described as a hostile attack but did not provide evidence identifying the attacker.

A planned meeting in Oman involving Iran and neighbouring Gulf states to discuss arrangements for maritime traffic through Hormuz was also postponed, underscoring the difficulty of establishing a regional mechanism while military operations continue.

The United States has maintained naval operations and escorts in the area while accusing Iran of threatening commercial shipping. Tehran, for its part, has challenged Washington’s claim that it can guarantee passage through the strait and has repeatedly warned that US military operations against Iran will draw retaliation.

The drone claim adds a new point of friction to a conflict that has involved strikes on military installations, shipping and energy infrastructure across the Gulf region. US forces have carried out attacks on Iranian military and maritime targets, while Iran and allied armed groups have struck or claimed attacks on US-linked facilities and regional infrastructure.

The MQ-1C Gray Eagle used by the US Army is designed for reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition, communications relay and attack missions. Army specifications describe it as capable of remaining airborne for more than a day and carrying Hellfire missiles. Those characteristics make identification important in the dispute, because an MQ-1C loss would represent an active US system rather than the retired Air Force Predator. Iran has not said whether it recovered debris, sensors or components from the aircraft.