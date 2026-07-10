Fidan says Netanyahu policies endanger global security

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of posing a threat to international security, sharpening Ankara’s criticism of Israel as diplomatic efforts continue to contain conflict across the Middle East.

Fidan said Netanyahu’s policies had become a burden not only for Türkiye and the wider region, but also for Israel itself. He argued that the Israeli leader and his political allies relied on external enemies to sustain domestic support as the country moved closer to elections.

The comments were made after the NATO summit in Ankara, where regional security, the conflict involving the United States and Iran, and growing tension between Türkiye and Israel featured prominently in diplomatic discussions.

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Fidan said there was no reason for Türkiye and Israel to enter an open conflict, despite a prolonged exchange of accusations between the two governments. He presented President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a leader committed to negotiation and said Ankara would not be drawn into a military confrontation.

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated sharply over Israel’s operations in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria. Türkiye has repeatedly accused Netanyahu’s government of pursuing territorial expansion under the pretext of national security. Israel has rejected those allegations and has accused Ankara of supporting Hamas and using inflammatory language against the Jewish state.

The diplomatic dispute has widened as both countries seek influence in Syria following the change of government in Damascus. Fidan said Israel’s conduct raised questions over whether it wanted to see a stable, economically viable and politically independent Syria.

Ankara has backed the authorities in Damascus and views Syria’s territorial integrity as essential to its own security. Israel has said its military actions are intended to prevent hostile armed groups and advanced weapons from establishing positions close to its border.

Fidan also linked his criticism of Netanyahu to the fragile truce between Washington and Tehran. He said both sides remained interested in preserving the ceasefire and moving towards a broader peace agreement, despite renewed attacks and disagreements over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

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The Turkish minister described the latest escalation as the product of miscommunication, retaliation and differing interpretations of the truce. He said a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart had provided a clearer understanding of the dispute and reinforced the need for de-escalation.

The Strait of Hormuz remains central to the negotiations because it carries a significant share of the world’s seaborne oil and liquefied natural gas. Disruption to shipping has increased insurance costs, affected energy markets and heightened concern among Gulf states dependent on secure maritime trade.

Fidan questioned Israel’s commitment to the diplomatic process, arguing that military action in Lebanon and pressure on Iran could undermine negotiations. Netanyahu has maintained that Israel will respond forcefully to threats and will not accept arrangements that allow Iran or its allied groups to rebuild military capabilities.

The Turkish foreign minister said Gaza’s humanitarian conditions remained inadequate despite international initiatives intended to increase deliveries of food, shelter and medicine. He called for greater pressure on Israel to permit more assistance to reach Palestinians.

Israel says it facilitates humanitarian deliveries while seeking to prevent supplies from being diverted to Hamas. Aid organisations have repeatedly warned that restrictions, damaged infrastructure and continued insecurity have made distribution difficult.

Ankara is promoting a broader regional security structure built around sovereignty, territorial integrity and mutual guarantees. Türkiye, Pakistan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia have formed a working group aimed at developing a faster diplomatic mechanism for managing regional crises.

Fidan said the initiative was not intended to replace the Arab League or the Gulf Co-operation Council. He argued that existing institutions were often constrained by formal procedures and struggled to produce timely, enforceable decisions.

The proposed arrangement would seek to address concerns held by Iran, Israel, Arab states and Türkiye through common security guarantees. Fidan said such a framework could reduce the perceived need for proxy forces, cross-border military operations and territorial occupation.

Türkiye’s position places it at the centre of several overlapping diplomatic tracks. Ankara maintains working relations with Iran, the United States, Gulf governments, Syria and NATO allies, while its ties with Israel have fallen to one of their lowest levels in decades.