India’s T20 supremacy threatened by England rout

India’s grip on the top men’s T20 international ranking is under threat after England inflicted a fifth consecutive completed-match defeat on the double world champions and secured their first series victory over them in the format.

England completed a commanding nine-wicket win in Bristol on Thursday, taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. The opening match was abandoned without a result, leaving Harry Brook’s side with the chance to complete a 4-0 sweep in Southampton on Saturday and replace India at the head of the rankings.

India made 158 for seven after choosing to bat, with captain Shreyas Iyer carrying the innings through an unbeaten 80. England reached 159 for one in only 13.5 overs, finishing the chase with 37 balls unused as Brook and Phil Salt dismantled a bowling attack that struggled for control.

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Brook struck an unbeaten 79 from 35 deliveries, while Salt made 59 not out from 42. Their unbroken 146-run partnership turned what could have been a competitive chase on a slow surface into a one-sided contest.

The result extended India’s sequence of defeats across Ireland and England. Their tour began with a 2-0 series loss in Belfast, where Ireland recorded their first men’s international victory over India before completing a clean sweep. England then won three completed matches in succession, exposing weaknesses in India’s batting, bowling and fielding.

The slide represents an abrupt reversal for a team that entered the tour as the leading side in the format after defending its T20 World Cup title. India’s depth, power-hitting and varied bowling attack had made it the standard-setter in international T20 cricket, but a reshaped squad has struggled to reproduce that authority in unfamiliar conditions.

Iyer’s innings in Bristol prevented a lower total, yet India failed to build partnerships around him. The captain arrived after the early loss of Abhishek Sharma and watched the middle order repeatedly surrender momentum. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Shivam Dube offered brief support, but England’s bowlers controlled the scoring rate and forced mistakes.

Jofra Archer led the attack with two wickets for 20 runs, combining pace with well-directed slower deliveries. England also fielded sharply, cutting off boundaries and converting pressure into dismissals as India failed to accelerate decisively during the closing overs.

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Iyer acknowledged that 158 was below the total required and said India had fallen short in all three departments. His unbeaten effort offered evidence of personal form, but it also highlighted the dependence on one batter during a series in which the top order has been inconsistent.

England’s chase demonstrated the growing confidence within Brook’s side. An early wicket did little to interrupt their approach. Brook attacked the shorter boundaries while Salt maintained the tempo, ensuring India could not settle into defensive bowling patterns.

The hosts have won 19 of their 22 completed T20 internationals since Brook assumed the captaincy, a run built on aggressive batting, flexible selection and an increasingly effective pace group. Their victories against India have come through different routes, underlining the balance of the squad.

Jacob Bethell guided England through an early collapse in Manchester, scoring an unbeaten 76 as the hosts chased 191 with six balls remaining. At Trent Bridge, the pace attack dominated after England posted 201 for seven. India were dismissed for 76, suffering their heaviest defeat by runs in a T20 international.

Josh Tongue took four wickets in that match and Archer claimed three as India lost by 125 runs. Iyer described the batting display as unacceptable, but the response in Bristol was limited despite his own substantial contribution.

The tour has also intensified scrutiny of India’s transition under a new captain. Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to represent the country at senior level when he debuted at 15 in Manchester. His selection reflects an effort to prepare a new generation, although the decision to introduce inexperienced players during a demanding away campaign has increased the pressure on the established members of the squad.

Injuries have further disrupted India’s plans, with fast bowler Prasidh Krishna and all-rounder Washington Sundar among the players rotated into the side. The changes have complicated efforts to establish a settled combination and clear roles.