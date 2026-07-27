Gosling takes Ghost Rider into Marvel’s 2028 slate

Ryan Gosling will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ghost Rider, leading a standalone film planned for 2028 under director Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios unveiled the project during its presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, confirming months of speculation linking Gosling to the supernatural anti-hero. The announcement places one of Hollywood’s most prominent actors at the centre of Marvel’s attempt to expand beyond its established Avengers, Wakanda and multiverse storylines.

Gosling appeared at the Hall H presentation alongside Levy and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. The actor is expected to portray Johnny Blaze, the motorcycle stunt performer who becomes bonded to a demonic Spirit of Vengeance and transforms into a flaming-skulled rider.

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Marvel has not announced a precise release date, supporting cast or production schedule. Story details also remain undisclosed. The project is nevertheless positioned as a major theatrical release within the studio’s 2028 calendar.

Levy previously directed Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine and has worked with Gosling on Star Wars: Starfighter. Their renewed partnership gives the Ghost Rider project a filmmaker experienced in combining large-scale action, humour and franchise mythology.

The film will represent Marvel Studios’ first standalone theatrical treatment of Ghost Rider within the MCU. Nicolas Cage played Johnny Blaze in Ghost Rider, released in 2007, and its 2011 sequel Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. Those films were produced before Marvel began consolidating many of its screen properties within a shared cinematic universe.

A different version of the character, Robbie Reyes, was portrayed by Gabriel Luna in the television series Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D. Marvel has not indicated whether Luna’s interpretation, the earlier films or other versions of the supernatural rider will have any connection to the new production.

Gosling’s casting gives Marvel an actor with both commercial and critical appeal. His credits span Barbie, La La Land, Blade Runner 2049, Drive and The Fall Guy. His performances have brought three Academy Award nominations, while his work in Barbie broadened his appeal among younger audiences and mainstream franchise viewers.

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Ghost Rider also allows Marvel to move more deeply into horror and occult storytelling. The character’s powers traditionally include supernatural strength, control over hellfire and the Penance Stare, which forces wrongdoers to experience the suffering they have caused.

The source material could connect the film to characters such as Doctor Strange, Blade, Moon Knight and Werewolf by Night. Marvel has not confirmed any crossover plans or the formation of the supernatural team known in the comics as the Midnight Sons.

The Comic-Con presentation also brought confirmation of Black Panther 3, which is scheduled for release on December 15, 2028. Ryan Coogler will return to direct after overseeing Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

David Jonsson was introduced as the new T’Challa, the son of the original Wakandan king played by Chadwick Boseman. The younger T’Challa, also known as Prince Toussaint, was revealed during the closing scene of Wakanda Forever as the child of T’Challa and Nakia.

Jonsson’s casting signals a generational shift for the franchise while retaining the original hero’s name and legacy. The actor has built a growing international profile through Industry, Rye Lane and Alien: Romulus.

Marvel has not explained how the younger character will reach adulthood within the MCU’s timeline. The studio could use a time jump, multiverse developments or events connected to its forthcoming Avengers films, although no narrative mechanism has been confirmed.

Letitia Wright’s Shuri assumed the Black Panther mantle in Wakanda Forever following T’Challa’s death. Her role in the third film has not been detailed, leaving questions over whether Wakanda will have more than one active Black Panther or whether the title will formally pass to the younger T’Challa.

Coogler’s return provides continuity for a series that has combined superhero spectacle with themes of political authority, grief, colonial history and cultural identity. The first Black Panther earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide and became the first superhero film nominated for the Academy Award for best picture.

Wakanda Forever earned more than $850 million globally despite being reshaped following Boseman’s death in 2020. The sequel introduced Namor and the underwater civilisation of Talokan while placing Shuri at the centre of Wakanda’s leadership struggle.