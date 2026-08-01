FIFA abandons World Cup stake sale

FIFA has abandoned plans to sell a stake in the commercial business surrounding its global tournaments after football associations threatened to boycott competitions and senior executives challenged the proposal’s secrecy.

President Gianni Infantino confirmed that the governing body would not proceed with the project, acknowledging that it had created divisions across world football. The reversal followed opposition from UEFA’s 55 member associations and resistance from Concacaf, leaving the plan without support from two of the sport’s most commercially important regions.

The proposal involved creating a for-profit subsidiary, FIFA Forward Enterprise, to manage commercial assets linked to competitions including the men’s and women’s World Cups and Club World Cups. FIFA had considered selling roughly 20 per cent of the venture to outside investors for as much as $4.2 billion, implying a valuation of about $20 billion.

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Broadcasting, sponsorship, licensing, hospitality and ticketing revenues were expected to be placed within the new structure. Although FIFA said it would retain control, opponents feared that private investors could gain influence over decisions affecting tournament formats, locations, schedules and the wider direction of international football.

Infantino had presented the venture as a means of unlocking capital and increasing financial support for FIFA’s 211 member associations. The plan was expected to offer each association substantially larger development payments during the next commercial cycle, an important incentive for smaller federations that rely heavily on FIFA funding.

That argument failed to contain the backlash. UEFA members unanimously rejected the proposal at an emergency meeting and agreed not to participate in FIFA competitions if the transaction proceeded. The threat carried substantial commercial weight because a World Cup without leading European teams would have faced reduced broadcasting income, sponsorship interest and global audiences.

Concacaf, whose territory includes the United States, Canada and Mexico, also opposed the plan. Its intervention was particularly significant because the region hosted the expanded 2026 World Cup and occupies a central place in FIFA’s commercial strategy. Opposition from associations across other regions further weakened Infantino’s ability to claim a broad mandate.

The dispute developed into an internal governance crisis when FIFA chief operating officer Kevin Lamour said employees had been misled about the initiative. He described it as a project controlled by Infantino and argued that senior staff had not been properly informed or consulted before the proposal became public.

Carlos Cordeiro, a senior adviser to Infantino and a former president of the US Soccer Federation, resigned after criticising the transaction. Cordeiro argued that FIFA had no compelling reason to surrender part of its future commercial income when the organisation was financially strong and carried no significant debt burden.

The involvement of investment firms also intensified scrutiny. Thrive Capital, led by Joshua Kushner, was linked to efforts to assemble investors, while JPMorgan advised on the proposed structure. Critics questioned how investors would secure acceptable returns without seeking changes that could increase ticket prices, expand competitions or prioritise wealthier markets.

FIFA initially defended the proposal by insisting that football itself was not being sold and that investors would hold only a minority interest. It maintained that sporting governance, competition rules and host selection would remain under FIFA’s authority. Those assurances did little to resolve concerns about transparency, accountability and long-term control of revenues generated by national teams and players.

The confrontation exposed wider dissatisfaction with Infantino’s leadership and the concentration of decision-making within FIFA. Questions had already been raised over the rapid expansion of tournaments, the demands placed on players and clubs, and the balance between commercial growth and sporting integrity.